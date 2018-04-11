Podcast: What will Green Hope's Jordyn Adams do? Play football at UNC, or enter the MLB draft?

Green Hope High School star wide receiver committed to play for North Carolina next season. A four-star prospect, Adams is considered one of the top wide receivers in the country.
But he also plays baseball for Green Hope. And recently he has seen a lot of attention from Major League Baseball scouts that are telling him it's possible he can go high in the draft.
That leaves Adams with a big decision to make. Play for UNC as originally planned, or go to the pros.
Reporter Jonathan M. Alexander talks with reporter Jonas Pope IV about his story Adams, and whether the UNC football signee and baseball commit will enter the Major League Baseball draft at the end of the season.
