N.C. State 28, UNC 21: On the season that was for the Tar Heels

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss' Pause

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole