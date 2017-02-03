Status of UNC-Notre Dame game in doubt because of water shortage

UNC-Chapel Hill officials are concerned about the status of the school's basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, according to a spokesman, because of a Chapel Hill water shortage that forced the university to cancel afternoon classes on Friday.
The Tar Heels are scheduled to play against the Fighting Irish on Saturday at the Smith Center at 6 p.m. It was too early, according to Steve Kirschner, a UNC basketball team spokesman, to know whether the game would go on as planned or if it might have to be postponed.
A Chapel Hill water shortage prompted emergency warnings on Friday after a “major water main” broke, according to the Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA), which controls water in Orange County. A water treatment facility, the Jones Ferry Water Treatment Plant, has also been temporarily shut down.
The OWASA ordered customers not to use water “until further notice.”
UNC canceled classes after 1 p.m. on Friday, citing the water shortage and fire safety concerns. A basketball press conference with coach Roy Williams, scheduled for 2 p.m., was also canceled. UNC ended its short message to the campus community with a direct request:
“Please DO NOT drink or use water until further notice.”
