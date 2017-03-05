Amid senior night farewells, Joel Berry of old returns in UNC’s victory over Duke

It was senior night at North Carolina and, like there is always is, there were some tears. Kennedy Meeks shed some of them after the Tar Heels’ 90-83 victory against Duke on Saturday night at the Smith Center, and he dabbed his eyes with a towel while he spoke in the moments after.

This was a night for UNC to celebrate Meeks, the forward who has found the consistency that had eluded him during his first three seasons. He finished with eight points and eight rebounds. It was a night for No. 5 UNC (26-6, 14-4 ACC) to celebrate Isaiah Hicks, who finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Tar Heels recognized, too, Nate Britt, the senior guard, and Stilman White, who has finally played his final home game six years after arriving on campus, and Kanler Coker, a former football player turned member of the basketball team.

That UNC could celebrate at all afterward, though, was primarily because Joel Berry, the junior point guard, rediscovered whatever it was that made him one of the nation’s best players during the first month or two of the season. Berry then played like a dangerous man: aggressive, accurate, tough.

More recently, he’d been wondering where that version of himself had gone. It reemerged on Saturday.