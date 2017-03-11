Without Joel Berry, UNC fades away in defeat against Duke

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team' Pause

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

1:01 White House dream comes true for '83 NC State championship team

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

3:41 Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson breaks down 93-83 over UNC