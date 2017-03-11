UNC's Justin Jackson takes the blame after loss against Duke

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament Pause

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

3:41 Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson breaks down 93-83 win over UNC

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:23 A letter to Woody Durham: 'Thank you for the joy you brought to my life'

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets