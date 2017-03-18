UNC vs. Arkansas: Storylines and scouting the Razorbacks

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates Pause

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

1:37 Math teacher turns March Madness into a lesson on probability

0:55 Owner and dog happily reunited after Raleigh fire

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'