Social media reacts to UNC-Greensboro v. Syracuse in NIT

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted