Raleigh, Greensboro win bids to host NCAA tournaments

North Carolina will again host NCAA tournament games following last month’s replacement of House Bill 2 – including in Raleigh and Greensboro.
Following a compromise earlier this month that replaced HB2 with a new law, the NCAA said its Board of Governors voted “reluctantly” to consider championship bids from North Carolina locations.
Charlotte, which had submitted bids to host men’s basketball tournaments for three years, was not selected. The NCAA also said earlier this month that championships already awarded for the 2017-2018 season will remain in the state. That means Charlotte will host the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournament at the Spectrum Center March 16-18, 2018.
Schools submitted 133 bids to the NCAA asking the organization to consider North Carolina sites for sporting events in the coming years, according to Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance.
“Working with our valued host institutions and conferences, as well as sports commissions and cities, to create a great atmosphere for student-athletes, coaches and fans with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments is our goal every year,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.
Greensboro will host the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournament in 2020, marking the first time since 2012 that tournament games have been played at the Greensboro Coliseum, the NCAA said. The city will also host the women’s basketball regional in 2019.
Greensboro will also host the women’s swimming and diving championships in 2021.
The NCAA selected Raleigh to host the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournaments at PNC Arena in 2021. N.C. State will also host the women’s golf regional in 2020 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
WakeMed Soccer Park will host the Division I women’s soccer tournament, the College Cup, in 2018 and 2020. The men’s College Cup play will be hosted by WakeMed Soccer Park in 2021 and 2019.
UNC-Charlotte had submitted bids to host men’s first- and second-round basketball tournament games at the Spectrum Center for three years – 2020-2022.
The NCAA announced last September that it was pulling this season’s tournament games from North Carolina over the association’s opposition to HB2, which former Gov. Pat McCrory signed into law last spring. The controversial bill limited legal protections for the LGBT community, and also required transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate in government-run buildings.
North Carolina venues became eligible again after Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, facing a reported NCAA-imposed deadline, negotiated a compromise to replace HB2.
House Bill 142 repealed HB2, including regulations on bathroom access by transgender people, but restricts local governments’ authority to create their own non-discrimination ordinances through 2020.
The relocation in 2016 was especially painful for Cary, which lost the Division I women’s lacrosse championship, Division II baseball championship and Division III men’s and women’s tennis championships.
