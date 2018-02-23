Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim, second from right, and FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, Jr., right, hold a press conference to announce the arrest of four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State on federal corruption charges, on Sept. 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim, second from right, and FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, Jr., right, hold a press conference to announce the arrest of four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State on federal corruption charges, on Sept. 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Bebeto Matthews AP

In case you forgot, here is a quick look the FBI college basketball investigation

February 23, 2018 01:17 PM

The FBI and other federal authorities announced a sweeping investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball in September.

At the core of the investigation was money from athletic apparel giant adidas allegedly being used to pay the families of basketball recruits in exchange for attending colleges with adidas deals, to bribe college coaches to veer those players toward certain agents and financial advisers linked to the apparel company.

Four Division I assistant basketball coaches were among 10 people charged with crimes including bribery and fraud. According to the FBI indictments, families of college basketball recruits were paid $100,000 and more.

Duke and UNC have a sneaker and apparel contract with Nike. N.C. State has a deal with adidas.

