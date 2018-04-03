Time to go pro? Campbell basketball star Chris Clemons announces his plans

He's already his school's all-time leading scorer.
But will Campbell junior Chris Clemons be back next year to add to the total?
Clemons, a 5-9 point guard who starred at Raleigh's Millbrook High, has filed paperwork with the NBA to begin the 2018 draft process but has not signed with an agent, the school announced Tuesday.
Clemons did the same thing last year following a standout sophomore season with the Camels of Buies Creek where he averaged 25.1 points per game. If Clemons were to sign with an agent at a later date, he would be forgoing his final year at the school. Until he signs, he has the option to come back for his senior season.
“We had another great year as a team at Campbell and I felt like I improved a lot individually,” said Clemons in a statement. “I learned a great deal last year going through the draft process and I was able to take the feedback I received from NBA teams and apply it on the court to advance my game and help our team improve. My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA and this is another step in the process of fulfilling that goal.”
Overlooked out of high school in part because of his size, Clemons has been the Big South Conference's leading scorer for the last two seasons. He averaged 24.9 points per game (fourth nationally) this year and has scored in double figures in 82 straight games, the most among active Division I players.
He has 2,232 career points, which is second in Big South history and tops among Campbell players.
The Camels went 18-16 this year and played in the College Basketball Invitational. The school's 37 wins over the past two seasons are the most the Camels have had in any two-year span since becoming a Division I school in the 1977-78 season.
