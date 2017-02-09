Raleigh Charter girls swimming runner-up in NCHSAA 1A/2A championships

Sydney Willis, right, of Raleigh Charter starts in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Paloma Baca, right, of Carrboro swims in the Women 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Paloma Baca, right, of Carrboro and Emma Peck, left, of Raleigh Charter start in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Paloma Baca, right, of Carrboro and Emma Peck, left, of Raleigh Charter swim in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Jackson Holcomb of Durham School of the Arts swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Eugen Craciunescu of Durham School of the Arts swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Jackson Holcomb of Durham School of the Arts swims in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Anneliese Merry of Carrboro swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Anneliese Merry of Carrboro swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Lincoln Wurster of Carrboro swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Ann Carr of River Mill Academy starts in the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Ann Carr, left, of River Mill Academy and Lilly Whalen, right, of Raleigh Charter start in the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Ann Carr, left, of River Mill Academy and Lily Whalen, right, of Raleigh Charter congratulate each other at the end of the the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Myles Sims of Durham School of the Arts starts in the Men 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Audrey Costley of Carrboro swims in the Women 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Eugen Craciunescu, left, of Durham School of the Arts swims in the Men 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Anneliese Merry of Carrboro swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Caleb Bollenbacher of Carrboro swims in the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carrboro swimmers encourage their Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Raleigh Charter's Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team, from left to right, Hannalee Ellison, Emma Peck, Sidney Willis and Lilly Whalen pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Myles Sims of Durham School of the Arts swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Adam Cheifetz, right, of Voyager Academy swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Raleigh Charter's Women swim team pose on the podium at the end of the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Anneliese Merry of Carrboro swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carrboro's Women 200 Yard Medley Relay team, from left to right, Olivia Weigle, Audrey Costley, Anneliese Merry and Paloma Baca pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Paloma Baca, left, of Carrboro and Lyndsey Reeve, right, of Croatan swim in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Claire McDaniels of Carrboro won the NCHSAA 1A/2A Women 1 meter diving contest.
Sydney Willis, left, of Raleigh Charter and Lyndsey Reeve, right, of Croatan swim in the Women 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Sydney Willis of Raleigh Charter swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
