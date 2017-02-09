Carrboro girls swimming takes third in 1A/2A title, led by underclassmen

Carrboro’s strong group of underclassmen swimmers led them to a third-place finish in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A girls swimming championships Thursday night at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Carrboro had 220 points, but the Jaguars’ super sophomores should keep them in the running for a state title the next couple of years.
Four sophomores opened the meet teaming up for a second in the 200 free – Paloma Baca, Audrey Costley, Olivia Weigle and Anneliese Merry clocked a time of 1:52.06.
In the 400 free relay, freshman Lucy Carroll joined Merry, Costley and Baca for another silver medal (3:42.39).
Baca added a pair of thirds in the 200 free (1:54.07) and the 500 free (5:04.90).
Merry was a third in the 200 IM (2:09.89) and fourth in the 100 free (54.84).
“We’re really excited about the future,” Merry said. “We also have some strong swimmers coming in the next couple of years. We should really be strong by our senior year. We didn’t do quite as well as we hoped, but we’re proud of each other.”
Carrboro also won the diving title in freshman Claire McDaniels’ debut.
