NCBCA announces all-state boys and girls teams

Eight area players were voted to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams. The three teams only include N.C. High School Athletic Association players whose coaches are members of the NCBCA.
Farmville Central senior Tyler Maye and Heritage junior Jayden Gardner were first team selections on the boys’ team. Orange senior Connor Crabtree was a second-team selection and East Chapel Hill senior Carter Collins was on the third team.
On the girls’ side, Millbrook senior Kai Crutchfield was on the first team, Southeast Raleigh junior Jada McMillian on the second team and Millbrook senior Dazia Powell and North Pitt junior Nyjanique Langley made the third team.
Maye, Gardner, Crabtree, Crutchfield and Langley were named district players of the year on March 10.
Sophomore Wendell Moore of Concord’s Cox Mill High was voted boys player of the year and Clinton senior Mikayla Boykin was the girls player of the year.
N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State
Boys First Team: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill.; Lavar Batts Jr., Jay M. Robinson; Tyler Maye, Farmville Central.; Sage Surratt, Lincolnton; Jayden Gardner, Heritage.
Boys Second Team: Zach Hobbs, Northside (Jacksonville); Kam Langley, Southwest Guilford; Connor Crabtree, Orange; Keyshawn Langley, Southwest Guilford, Soph.; Tyrell Kirk, Whiteville.
Boys Third Team: Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill; Hunter Tyson, Piedmont; Quay Kimble, Shelby; Ryan Schwieger, Weddington; Austin Nelson, North Henderson.
Girls First Team: Mikayla Boykin, Clinton; Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook; Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford; Kayla Jones, (Williamston) Riverside; Ariyana Williams, Freedom.
Girls Second Team: Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford; Cayla King, Northwest Guilford; Jo Snow, Mt Airy; Jade McMillan, Southeast Raleigh; Kayla Stephens, Northside (Jacksonville).
Girls Third Team: Ariana Nance, Rocky River; Dazia Powell, Millbrook; Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt; Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus; Madeline Hardy, Rockingham County.
