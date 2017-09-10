PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: football

The PrepsNow 20-county-area rankings welcome Enloe to the top 25 this week after the Eagles’ 3-1 start. That gives the Cap-7 Conference five teams in this week’s rankings.
The Eagles replace Franklinton, which lost to Southeast Raleigh.
PrepsNow Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Wake Forest (Record: 4-0, Last week: 1)
2. Heritage (Record: 4-0, Last week: 2)
3. Sanderson (Record: 2-2, Last week: 3)
4. Southern Nash (Record: 4-0, Last week: 4)
5. Lee County (Record: 4-0, Last week: 5)
6. Cardinal Gibbons (Record: 3-0, Last week: 7)
7. Clayton (Record: 4-0, Last week: 8)
8. Orange (Record: 2-1, Last week: 9)
9. Middle Creek (Record: 2-2, Last week: 10)
10. Pinecrest (Record: 3-1, Last week: 6)
11. Tarboro (Record: 4-0, Last week: 11)
12. Fuquay-Varina (Record: 2-1, Last week: 13)
13. Green Hope (Record: 3-1, Last week: 14)
14. D.H. Conley (Record: 3-1, Last week: 17)
15. Hillside (Record: 1-3, Last week: 15)
16. Cleveland (Record: 2-2, Last week: 16)
17. Garner (Record: 1-3, Last week: 18)
18. Rocky Mount (Record: 1-2, Last week: 19)
19. South Granville (Record: 4-0, Last week: 22)
20. SouthWest Edgecombe (Record: 4-0. Last week: 24)
21. Kinston (Record: 4-0. Last week: 25)
22. Millbrook (Record: 1-3, Last week: 12)
23. Triton (Record: 2-1, Last week: 20)
24. Leesville Road (Record: 2-2, Last week: 23)
25. Enloe (Record: 3-1, Last week: NR)
Falling out: Franklinton (21).
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
