PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: football

The PrepsNow 20-county-area rankings welcome Enloe to the top 25 this week after the Eagles’ 3-1 start. That gives the Cap-7 Conference five teams in this week’s rankings.

The Eagles replace Franklinton, which lost to Southeast Raleigh.

PrepsNow Football Top 25 Rankings

1. Wake Forest (Record: 4-0, Last week: 1)

2. Heritage (Record: 4-0, Last week: 2)

3. Sanderson (Record: 2-2, Last week: 3)

4. Southern Nash (Record: 4-0, Last week: 4)

5. Lee County (Record: 4-0, Last week: 5)

6. Cardinal Gibbons (Record: 3-0, Last week: 7)

7. Clayton (Record: 4-0, Last week: 8)

8. Orange (Record: 2-1, Last week: 9)

9. Middle Creek (Record: 2-2, Last week: 10)

10. Pinecrest (Record: 3-1, Last week: 6)

11. Tarboro (Record: 4-0, Last week: 11)

12. Fuquay-Varina (Record: 2-1, Last week: 13)

13. Green Hope (Record: 3-1, Last week: 14)

14. D.H. Conley (Record: 3-1, Last week: 17)

15. Hillside (Record: 1-3, Last week: 15)

16. Cleveland (Record: 2-2, Last week: 16)

17. Garner (Record: 1-3, Last week: 18)

18. Rocky Mount (Record: 1-2, Last week: 19)

19. South Granville (Record: 4-0, Last week: 22)

20. SouthWest Edgecombe (Record: 4-0. Last week: 24)

21. Kinston (Record: 4-0. Last week: 25)

22. Millbrook (Record: 1-3, Last week: 12)

23. Triton (Record: 2-1, Last week: 20)

24. Leesville Road (Record: 2-2, Last week: 23)

25. Enloe (Record: 3-1, Last week: NR)