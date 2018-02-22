Recaps from the second round of the high school boys basketball playoffs

4A East roundup
Leesville Road and Garner will meet again for the second straight year, in the same round, at the same venue.
No. 9 Leesville, the reigning 4A East champ, won 53-37 at No. 8 Hoggard in Wilmington, while No. 1 Garner thrashed No. 16 Rolesville 102-65.
Garner was one of three victorious teams to score in the 90s: No. 3 Heritage won 91-72 against No. 14 Millbrook and No. 4 South Central walloped No. 20 Holly Springs 95-55. No. 10 Knightdale was one of two teams to win on the road, taking down No. 7 Overhills 73-66. Also ending their seasons were No. 12 Apex and No. 18 Jordan.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Garner vs. No. 9 Leesville Road; No. 4 South Central vs. No. 5 Hoke County; No. 3 Heritage vs. No. 6 Green Hope; No. 2 Broughton vs. No. 10 Knightdale.
In the West, No. 14 Pinecrest lost 60-42 at Olympic.
3A East roundup
After one big upset, there are just two area teams left in the 3A playoffs – No. 4 Northern Durham, which defeated No. 13 Rocky Mount, and No. 7 Southern Lee, which won 70-68 over No. 10 Clayton in overtime.
No. 2 Northern Nash is out, its second loss of the year coming in a 56-55 final against No. 18 Westover. No. 12 Southern Durham had two chances to tie, but fell 79-76 at No. 5 New Hanover, and No. 9 J.H. Rose lost in overtime at No. 8 Terry Sanford, 68-63.
No. 17 East Wake and No. 14 Person also lost on the road.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Northside (Jacksonville) vs. No. 8 Terry Sanford; No. 4 Northern Durham vs. No. 5 New Hanover; No. 3 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 6 Northern Durham; No. 7 Southern Lee vs. No. 18 Westover.
2A East roundup
Get ready for Kinston-versus-Greene Central, part four.
The Eastern Carolina Conference rivals will meet for the fourth time this year in Saturday’s fourth round. They split the regular-season meetings, but Kinston won the ECC tournament title.
No. 1 Kinston defeated No. 16 Roanoke Rapids 60-51, while No. 9 Greene Central won on the road, 67-59 at No. 8 Northern Vance.
In the highest-scoring game of the night, No. 4 Farmville Central defeated No. 13 Carrboro 102-92. No. 18 North Lenoir and No. 22 North Pitt also ended their seasons on the road.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Kinston vs. No. 9 Greene Central; No. 4 Farmville Central vs. No. 21 West Craven; No. 3 Fairmont vs. No. 6 Reidsville; No. 2 Clinton vs. No. 26 Southwest Onslow.
1A East roundup
It was all chalk in the 1A East, where the higher seeds swept all eight games. No. 10 Rosewood and No. 19 Tarboro saw their seasons end, as did No. 12 Chatham Central in the 1A West.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep vs. No. 8 East Carteret; No. 4 Edenton Holmes vs. No. 5 Voyager Academy; No. 3 Pamlico County vs. No. 6 Research Triangle; No. 2 West Columbus vs. No. 7 Granville Central.
Final scores
4A East
1-Garner (won 102-65) vs 16-Rolesville
8-Hoggard vs 9-Leesville Road (won 53-37)
4-South Central (won 95-55) vs 20-Holly Springs
5-Hoke County (won 68-51) vs 12-Apex
///
3-Heritage (won 91-72) vs 14-Millbrook
6-Green Hope (won 67-65) vs 11-Panther Creek
2-Broughton (won 70-55) vs 18-Jordan
7-Overhills vs 10-Knightdale (won 73-66)
4A West
3-Olympic (won 60-42) vs 14-Pinecrest
3A East
1-Northside (Jacksonville) (won 70-36) vs 17-East Wake
8-Terry Sanford (won 68-63, OT) vs 9-J.H. Rose
4-Northern Durham (won 62-49) vs 13-Rocky Mount
5-New Hanover (won 79-76) vs 12-Southern Durham
///
3-Eastern Guilford (won 89-60) vs 14-Person
6-Northern Guilford (won 62-57) vs 11-Williams
2-Northern Nash vs 18-Westover (won 56-55)
7-Southern Lee (won 70-68) vs 10-Clayton
2A East
1-Kinston (won 60-51) vs 16-Roanoke Rapids
8-Northern Vance vs 9-Greene Central (won 67-59)
4-Farmville Central (won 102-92) vs 13-Carrboro
5-Northeastern vs 21-West Craven (won 52-50)
///
3-Fairmont (won 84-68) vs 14-Hertford County
6-Reidsville (won 83-71) vs 22-North Pitt
2-Clinton (won 74-46) vs 18-North Lenoir
23-First Flight vs 26-Southwest Onslow (won 71-62)
1A East
1-Rocky Mount Prep (won 83-63) vs 17-Plymouth
8-East Carteret (won 57-44) vs 9-Ocracoke
4-Edenton Holmes (won 66-45) vs 13-Southeast Halifax
5-Voyager Academy (won 64-54) vs 12-Gates County
///
3-Pamlico County (won 60-46) vs 19-Tarboro
6-Research Triangle (won 80-71) vs 11-Northside (Pinetown)
2-West Columbus (won 57-53) vs 18-Riverside (Williamston)
1A West
5-North Stanly vs 12-Chatham Central (won 82-60)
Comments