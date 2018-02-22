Recaps from the second round of the high school girls basketball playoffs

4A East roundup
Southeast Raleigh and Leesville Road will meet in a rematch of the Cap-7 Conference title, while Heritage and Wakefield will do the same in representing the Northern Athletic Conference. The four teams all won their Thursday night showdowns.
No. 5 Holly Springs and No. 6 South Central were two of three home teams to fall.
No. 16 Rolesville, No. 20 Knightdale, No. 14 Enloe and No. 15 Riverside also saw their seasons end, as did No. 6 Pinecrest in the West bracket.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Southeast Raleigh vs. No. 8 Leesville Road; No. 4 Green Hope vs. No. 12 Lumberton; No. 3 Laney vs. No. 11 Jordan; No. 2 Heritage vs. No. 10 Wakefield.
3A East roundup
Only two area teams are left in 3A: No. 9 Union Pines won 53-43 over No. 8 Hunt and No. 4 Hillside defeated No. 13 Clayton 64-48.
Hunt was one of three home teams to lose, joining No. 6 D.H. Conley and No. 7 East Wake.
The seasons also ended for No. 16 Eastern Wayne, No. 12 Southern Durham, No. 14 Franklinton and No. 15 Harnett Central.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 Union Pines; No. 4 Hillside vs. No. 5 New Hanover; No. 3 E.E. Smith vs. No. 22 Northeast Guilford; No. 2 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 10 Havelock.
2A East roundup
Kinston is still rolling in 2A, defeating No. 17 Nash Central 55-37. Also moving on are No. 9 South Granville and No. 3 North Pitt, while No. 25 Goldsboro, No. 20 Farmville Central, No. 14 NCSSM and No. 22 SouthWest Edgecombe fell.
Saturday’s third-round games are: No. 1 Kinston vs. No. 9 South Granville; No. 4 Richlands vs. No. 5 East Bladen; No. 3 North Pitt vs. No. 6 Bartlett Yancey; No. 2 East Duplin vs. No. 23 Currituck County.
1A East roundup
Roxboro Community and Chatham Central are the only two area 1A teams left. They’re both 5-seeds in separate brackets.
In the 1A East, Roxboro won 79-52 against No. 12 Vance Charter, while Chatham Central, in the 1A West, won 59-26 over No. 21 Piedmont Community.
No. 7 Neuse Charter fell to No. 10 Weldon 62-33.
Saturday’s third-round East bracket games are: No. 1 Pamlico County vs. No. 9 Riverside (Williamston); No. 4 Cape Hatteras vs. No. 5 Roxboro Community; No. 3 Northampton County vs. No. 6 East Carteret; No. 2 Plymouth vs. No. 18 Edenton Holmes.
No. 5 Chatham Central will travel to No. 4 East Wilkes.
Final scores
4A East
1-Southeast Raleigh (won 66-35) vs 16-Rolesville
8-Leesville Road (won 44-35) vs 9-Hoggard
4-Green Hope (won 64-57) vs 20-Knightdale
5-Holly Springs vs 12-Lumberton (won 70-67)
///
3-Laney (won 54-35) vs 14-Enloe
6-South Central vs 11-Jordan (won 69-56)
2-Heritage (won 70-37) vs 15-Riverside
7-South View vs 10-Wakefield (won 49-34)
4A West
6-Pinecrest vs 11-Vance (won 62-39)
3A East
1-Jacksonville (won 63-47) vs 16-Eastern Wayne
8-Hunt vs 9-Union Pines (won 53-43)
4-Hillside (won 64-48) vs 13-Clayton
5-New Hanover (won 47-33) vs 12-Southern Durham
///
3-E.E. Smith (won 57-23) vs 14-Franklinton
6-D.H. Conley vs 22-Northeast Guilford (won 70-66)
2-Eastern Guilford (won 82-42) vs 15-Harnett Central
7-East Wake vs 10-Havelock (won 67-51)
2A East
1-Kinston (won 55-37) vs 17-Nash Central
9-South Granville (won 65-39) vs 25-Goldsboro
4-Richlands (won 66-65) vs 20-Farmville Central
5-East Bladen (won 65-56) vs 12-Midway
///
3-North Pitt (won 57-39) vs 14-NCSSM
6-Bartlett Yancey (won 43-31) vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe
2-East Duplin (won 57-34) vs 15-Washington
7-T.W. Andrews vs 23-Currituck County (won 51-50)
1A East
1-Pamlico County (won 56-26) vs 16-Perquimans
8-East Columbus vs 9-Riverside (Williamston) (won 62-41)
4-Cape Hatteras (won 59-27) vs 13-Creswell
5-Roxboro Community (won 79-52) vs 12-Vance Charter
///
3-Northampton County (won 51-37) vs 14-Lakewood
6-East Carteret (won 55-43) vs 11-Manteo
2-Plymouth vs 18-Edenton Holmes (won 56-54)
7-Neuse Charter vs 10-Weldon (won 62-33)
1A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
5-Chatham Central (won 59-26) vs 21-Piedmont Community
Comments