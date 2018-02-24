Recaps from the third round of the high school boys basketball playoffs

4A East roundup

Garner made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself.

The No. 1 Trojans blasted No. 9 Leesville Road 95-61 in a rematch of last year’s third round, which Leesville won en route to the 4A state final.

Five Garner players got into double-figures: Trayvon Ferrell had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Kenyon Burt added 18 points and 17 rebounds, Marque Maultsby had 16 points and seven rebounds, Demetric Horton had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jarren Ellerbe had 12 points.

Garner’s fourth-round game will be a 1-versus-4 matchup on paper, but 1-versus-2 in the PrepsNow rankings after undefeated South Central rolled by Hoke County 74-55.

The Falcons out of Winterville are undefeated this season and handed Hoke just its second loss this season.

On the other side of the bracket, Broughton pulled away from Knightdale in the closing minutes, 78-66.

The Caps’ fast-paced offense produced four double-figures scorers, Jalen Finch (22), Tynias Peace (16), D. J. Thomas (14), and Tyler Palmer (12). Knights forward Shayne Saigo led all scorers with 29.

Broughton will welcome Heritage on Tuesday.

The Huskies earned their first trip to the fourth round thanks to Jayden Gardner’s 33 points in a 67-52 win over Green Hope. The sixth-seeded Falcons trailed only 31-25 at halftime, but Gardner scored nine of Heritage’s 12 points in the third period.

The 12-7 advantage opened an 11-point cushion entering the final quarter. The Huskies’ Jarren McAllister finished with 11 points and Dyson Pender 10. For Green Hope (22-6), Josh Savino scored 13, Ryan Shaffer 11 and P.J. Fenton 10.

Tuesday’s fourth round: No. 4 South Central at No. 1 Garner; No. 3 Heritage at No. 2 Broughton.

3A East roundup

Northern Durham’s Ricky Council IV scorched the nets for a game-high 29 points, but No. 5 New Hanover used a balanced scoring attack to oust the host No. 4 Knights 67-59.

Northern had beaten the Wildcats in the regular season 81-59, but was hampered by cold shooting in the third-round playoff game. The Knights grabbed their first lead, 38-37, at 1:45 in the third period, and led 51-46 with 5:17 left in the game. Jalen Johnson scored 9 points for Northern. Tyler Steinman led New Hanover with 20 points, followed by Josh Aldrich with 14, and Ramello Williams with 12.

Meanwhile, Southern Lee is the only area team left standing after an impressive home win over a 20-win Westover team that was seeded No. 18. Westover had just shocked No. 2 seed Northern Nash in the previous round.

Tuesday’s fourth round: No. 5 New Hanover at No. 1 Northside (Jacksonville); No. 7 Southern Lee at No. 3 Eastern Guilford.

2A East roundup

Greene Central will go from playing the rival to its south to the rival to its north.

The No. 9 Rams won at No. 2 Kinston 42-41 in the third round, evening their season series 2-2 (each team won on its own home court in the regular season and Kinston had won the neutral-court conference tournament title game).

The Vikings, led by Damian Dunn’s 15 points, had a chance to at the buzzer, but Reginald Clark’s last-second shot rolled out. Imajae Dodd had 12 points and Dontae Johnson added 11 to send Greene Central into the fourth round.

Next up is No. 4 Farmville Central.

The Jaguars dispatched upset-minded No. 21 West Craven 81-70.

Tuesday’s fourth round: No. 9 Greene Central at No. 4 Farmville Central; No. 3 Fairmont at No. 2 Clinton.

1A East roundup

Rocky Mount Prep held off East Carteret 63-56, Voyager Academy dominated Edenton Holmes 74-52 on the road and Research Triangle’s historic season ended at Pamlico County, 77-68.

But the biggest story in the 1A playoffs was that Granville Central knocked off No. 2 West Columbus 63-54. The Vikings had been one of the favorites in the 1A East.

Granville Central’s upset gives the PrepsNow area three of the four remaining schools left going into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s fourth round: No. 5 Voyager Academy at No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep; No. 7 Granville Central at No. 3 Pamlico County