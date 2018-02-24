Recaps from the third round of the high school girls basketball playoffs

4A East roundup
Southeast Raleigh rolled by Leesville Road 62-33 in the third round, moving the undefeated Bulldogs to 4-0 this season against the Pride.
Up next is a fourth-round game with No. 4 Green Hope, which rallied to survive an upset bid from No. 12 Lumberton, 71-70.
On the other side of the bracket, Heritage held off Wakefield for the fourth time this year. Heritage’s Cydney Johnson scored early in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points and Alcenia Purnell added eight. Wakefield’s Jada Peebles scored a game-high 12. Heritage’s two regular-season wins over Wakefield were decided by 3 and 2 points, but the conference tournament game was a 25-point margin.
Never miss a local story.
No. 2 Heritage will host No. 3 Laney, which stopped a historic season by No. 11 Jordan. Jordan, which lost 73-50, has no seniors but won the first conference title in school history and won 20 games in a season for the first time as well.
Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Green Hope at No. 1 Southeast Raleigh; No. 3 Laney at No. 2 Heritage.
3A East roundup
Hillside will have a showdown with the No. 1 team on Tuesday.
The No. 4 Hornets blew away No. 5 New Hanover 52-31 to march into the fourth round. Hillside will visit Jacksonville yet. The Cardinals ended Union Pines’ season with a commanding 80-32 victory.
Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Hillside at No. 1 Jacksonville; No. 10 Havelock at No. 3 E.E. Smith.
2A East roundup
Kinston raced ahead to a big first half lead and coasted to a 56-37 win over South Granville to set up a fourth-round matchup at home against Richlands on Tuesday.
The South Granville Vikings didn’t have an answer inside for Natasia Wooten, who scored 14 first half points and shot perfect from the field and free throw line to help put the Kinston Vikings up 33-10 at halftime. South Granville’s Zamyiah Mangum caught fire down the stretch to finish with 18 points, but the visitors struggled from beyond the arc and Kinston’s defense closed out the team’s 27th straight win.
North Pitt also stayed alive with a 65-42 win at home against Bartlett Yancey. The Panthers will travel to face the Panthers of East Duplin on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Kinston; No. 3 North Pitt at No. 2 East Duplin.
1A East roundup
There are no more PrepsNow area teams in the 1A girls basketball playoffs.
Roxboro Community fell 52-45 at Cape Hatteras in the East and Chatham Central lost 58-53 at East Wilkes in the West.
Tuesday’s fourth-round games are: No. 4 Cape Hatteras at No. 1 Pamlico County; No. 10 Weldon at No. 3 Northampton County.
Final scores
4A East
1-Southeast Raleigh (won 62-33) vs 8-Leesville Road
4-Green Hope (won 71-70) vs 12-Lumberton
///
3-Laney (won 73-50) vs 11-Jordan
2-Heritage (won 36-33) vs 10-Wakefield
3A East
1-Jacksonville (won 80-32) vs 9-Union Pines
4-Hillside (won 52-31) vs 5-New Hanover
///
3-E.E. Smith (won 53-46) vs 22-Northeast Guilford
2-Eastern Guilford vs 10-Havelock (won 58-56)
2A East
1-Kinston (won 56-37) vs 9-South Granville
4-Richlands (won 93-82) vs 5-East Bladen
///
3-North Pitt (won 65-42) vs 6-Bartlett Yancey
2-East Duplin (won 39-26) vs 23-Currituck County
1A East
1-Pamlico County (won 74-60) vs 9-Riverside (Williamston)
4-Cape Hatteras (won 52-45) vs 5-Roxboro Community
///
3-Northampton County (won 49-44) vs 6-East Carteret
2-Plymouth vs 10-Weldon (won 53-24)
1A West
4-East Wilkes (won 58-53) vs 5-Chatham Central
Comments