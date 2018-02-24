Recaps from the third round of the high school girls basketball playoffs

4A East roundup

Southeast Raleigh rolled by Leesville Road 62-33 in the third round, moving the undefeated Bulldogs to 4-0 this season against the Pride.

Up next is a fourth-round game with No. 4 Green Hope, which rallied to survive an upset bid from No. 12 Lumberton, 71-70.

On the other side of the bracket, Heritage held off Wakefield for the fourth time this year. Heritage’s Cydney Johnson scored early in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points and Alcenia Purnell added eight. Wakefield’s Jada Peebles scored a game-high 12. Heritage’s two regular-season wins over Wakefield were decided by 3 and 2 points, but the conference tournament game was a 25-point margin.

No. 2 Heritage will host No. 3 Laney, which stopped a historic season by No. 11 Jordan. Jordan, which lost 73-50, has no seniors but won the first conference title in school history and won 20 games in a season for the first time as well.

Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Green Hope at No. 1 Southeast Raleigh; No. 3 Laney at No. 2 Heritage.

3A East roundup

Hillside will have a showdown with the No. 1 team on Tuesday.

The No. 4 Hornets blew away No. 5 New Hanover 52-31 to march into the fourth round. Hillside will visit Jacksonville yet. The Cardinals ended Union Pines’ season with a commanding 80-32 victory.

Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Hillside at No. 1 Jacksonville; No. 10 Havelock at No. 3 E.E. Smith.

2A East roundup

Kinston raced ahead to a big first half lead and coasted to a 56-37 win over South Granville to set up a fourth-round matchup at home against Richlands on Tuesday.

The South Granville Vikings didn’t have an answer inside for Natasia Wooten, who scored 14 first half points and shot perfect from the field and free throw line to help put the Kinston Vikings up 33-10 at halftime. South Granville’s Zamyiah Mangum caught fire down the stretch to finish with 18 points, but the visitors struggled from beyond the arc and Kinston’s defense closed out the team’s 27th straight win.

North Pitt also stayed alive with a 65-42 win at home against Bartlett Yancey. The Panthers will travel to face the Panthers of East Duplin on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s fourth-round games: No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Kinston; No. 3 North Pitt at No. 2 East Duplin.

1A East roundup

There are no more PrepsNow area teams in the 1A girls basketball playoffs.

Roxboro Community fell 52-45 at Cape Hatteras in the East and Chatham Central lost 58-53 at East Wilkes in the West.

Tuesday’s fourth-round games are: No. 4 Cape Hatteras at No. 1 Pamlico County; No. 10 Weldon at No. 3 Northampton County.