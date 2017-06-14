MLB Draft live updates: Cary’s Greg Jones taken in Round 17

The MLB Draft wraps up Wednesday with the last 900 picks in Rounds 11-40. Keep following along to find out which players from high schools and colleges in North Carolina are selected and find out who was already taken Monday and Tuesday in the first 10 rounds.
Noah Campbell (Cardinal Gibbons HS; Raleigh, N.C.): Round 19, Pick 564 (Milwaukee Brewers)
Campbell, A South Carolina commit, has batted better than .440 in each of his last three years at Cardinal Gibbons, and he had more home runs than strikeouts in 2017. The shortstop led the Crusaders to a 19-5 record and the Round of 16 in the 4A state tournament this spring.
Nicholas Feight (UNC Wilmington): Round 19, Pick 558 (San Diego Padres)
Feight is a pure power hitter as a designated hitter or catcher and led the nation with 91 RBIs as a sophomore in 2016, when he was named CAA Player of the Year. He slowed down a bit this season, but still smacked 15 home runs on his way to a second straight first-team All-CAA selection.
Jordan Barrett (Elon): Round 18, Pick 549 (Toronto Blue Jays)
Barrett played two years at Polk State and two years at Elon and was part of the Phoenix’s starting rotation both years as a 6-foot-3 southpaw. Barrett went 4-5 with a 3.22 ERA this spring and pitched 4 2/3 innings in Elon’s combined no-hitter against the College of Charleston in the CAA tournament, though the Phoenix lost the game 1-0.
Jacob Brown (Northeast Guilford HS; McLeansville, N.C.): Round 18, Pick 548 (Baltimore Orioles)
As a two-way player for Northeast Guilford this spring, Brown could pitch or play outfield and third base. He posted a 1.09 ERA in nine games on the mound and also hit .500 with six doubles and two home runs.
Greg Jones (Cary HS; Cary, N.C.): Round 17, Pick 518 (Baltimore Orioles)
One of MLB.com’s top 100 prospects overall, Jones may have slipped to the 17th round because he is planning on playing in college at UNC Wilmington, but the Orioles now have the chance to lure him with a big signing bonus and potentially get a steal.
Jones, the first player drafted straight out of Cary High School since 1999, is one of the fastest players in the draft and got a 75 in running from MLB.com on the 20-80 scouting scale. The switch-hitting shortstop batted .459 as a junior and .429 as a senior for the Imps.
Cutter Dyals (North Carolina A&T): Round 17, Pick 500 (Atlanta Braves)
Dyals started his career at Eastern Florida State before serving as the Aggies’ bullpen ace this season, allowing just two runs and notching seven saves in 19 appearances.
Andy Cosgrove (N.C. State): Round 17, Pick 496 (Minnesota Twins)
In his first season in Raleigh after transferring from Santa Barbara City College, Cosgrove started for most of the year at catcher and batted .284. He has a strong throwing arm from behind the plate, with 35 assists and just five errors for the Wolfpack, and 16 of his 40 hits went for extra bases.
Ricky Surum (University of Mount Olive): Round 16, Pick 482 (New York Yankees)
Surum struggled in two seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring for his final two years and flourishing at Mount Olive. The shortstop led the team in batting average, stolen bases, RBIs, hits and doubles in 2017.
Justin Bullock (South Granville HS; Creedmoor, N.C.): Round 16, Pick 474 (Milwaukee Brewers)
Bullock starred on the mound for South Granville High School this spring, going 11-1 with a minuscule 0.55 ERA and pitching four complete games. The Vikings went 25-5, earning a No. 1 seed in the 2A state tournament before falling in the Final Four to John A. Holmes High School. Bullock is committed to play for N.C. State and will have to decide whether to go to school for three years to improve his draft stock or jump straight to the pros in the Brewers’ minor league system.
Josh McLain (N.C. State): Round 14, Pick 430 (Los Angeles Dodgers)
McLain played center field and hit near the top of the order for the Wolfpack all season in 2017, batting .311 and tying for the team lead in doubles with 21. The Hiddenite, N.C., native was also a .300 hitter as a sophomore and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2016.
Josh Roberson (UNC Wilmington): Round 12, Pick 359 (Miami Marlins)
Roberson has struggled to stay healthy during his three-year career with the Seahawks, but looked good in his few appearances on the mound this season with a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings pitched.
Matt Brill (Appalachian State): Round 12, Pick 352 (Arizona Diamondbacks)
Brill returned from Tommy John surgery this year as a redshirt junior, appearing in 20 games out of the bullpen and 39 games in the outfield. He hit five home runs in just 69 at-bats and struck out 38 batters in 30 1/3 innings on the mound.
Donnie Sellers (Wake Forest): Round 11, Pick 339 (Toronto Blue Jays)
After pitching out of the bullpen his first two years, Sellers jumped into a starting role this season for Wake Forest as part of its weekend rotation. The 6-foot right-hander finished the year with a 4.71 ERA and a 3-5 record.
Evan Mendoza (N.C. State): Round 11, Pick 334 (St. Louis Cardinals)
Mendoza had an impressive sophomore year for the Wolfpack in 2016, leading the team with a .362 batting average and earning second-team All-ACC recognition, but the junior third baseman slumped this season, batting just .262. He did maintain his impressive plate discipline, striking out 28 times and drawing 28 walks.
