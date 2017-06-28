Basketball

June 28, 2017 6:39 PM

‘The secret to victory’: Michael Jordan at his Wilmington high school in new Gatorade ad

By Abbie Bennett

WILMINGTON

Michael Jordan was back at his Wilmington high school in a new Gatorade ad.

“You want to know the secret to victory?” Jordan says from the bleachers of E.A. Laney High School’s gym. “Fail to make the varsity team.”

Jordan graduated from Laney High in 1981 before going on to play for UNC-Chapel Hill, where he won a national championship his freshman year and then six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls,.

In the “Make defeat your fuel” ad, Jordan is joined by other famous athletes including Peyton Manning, Karl-Anthony Towns and Serena Williams reliving the defeats, low points and failures that inspired them on to greater success.

