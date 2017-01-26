Canes drop fifth straight with 3-0 loss to Kings

3:00 Bryan Bickell practicing with Hurricanes Pause

4:54 Hurricanes' Justin Faulk selected named to All-Star team

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

1:22 UNC's Theo Pinson on his big dunk

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'