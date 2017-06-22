Will Hurricanes use all their NHL Draft picks? Should they?

The last thing Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters wanted was for general manager Ron Francis to use all of the team’s drafts picks this year.
Sitting next to Francis at an end-of-season press conference, Peters strongly, almost boldly urged Francis to make some moves with the picks, bring in established NHL players.
Francis laughed late last week when reminded about it.
“Bill said not to use all 11 picks,” Francis said. “We now have 10.”
After the expansion draft, the number was nine. And, after another trade Thursday with the Vegas Golden Knights, it’s now at eight.
Carolina traded a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft to the Golden Knights for considerations in the expansion draft. The Golden Knights, in turn, selected minor-league forward Connor Brickley from Carolina rather than taking, say, veteran forward Lee Stempniak.
On Thursday, the Canes traded for defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who had been selected by the Golden Knights, giving up a second-round pick to Vegas.
Francis had used a third-round pick to obtain goalie Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Canes then signed Darling to a four-year contract.
Peters has himself a quality goalie and another defenseman.
What now? That will be sorted out the next few days as the NHL Draft is held in Chicago – the first round Friday at the United Center, the final six rounds on Saturday.
The Canes still have five of the first 73 selections and could use them. Or Francis could make other moves and go get Peters and the Canes another player or two.
“We have an idea of what we’d like to do,” Francis said. “As we always say, we’re looking for the best player available. I think it will be an interesting draft, one that can stray in a lot of different directions.”
There is no Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in this draft – the two players that should go 1-2 are forwards Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier.
The New Jersey Devils won the draft lottery and will decide who’s No. 1. The Philadelphia Flyers have the second pick while the Canes must wait until the 12th selection.
“There’s no generational player like a McDavid or Matthews, which has a way of defining a draft,” said Tony MacDonald, the Canes’ director of amateur scouting. “But it’s probably going to be a better draft that it has been predicted to be. It has enough depth, enough good players.”
The last time the Canes had the 12th pick, they took defenseman Ryan Murphy from the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League. That was 2011.
The Canes have since had a run on defensemen in the first round of recent drafts – Haydn Fleury in 2014, Noah Hanifin in 2015, Jake Bean last year. Their focus this year could be on gaining more offensive help and taking a forward.
Carolina had two first-round choices last year and used the second on forward Julien Gauthier, a big, strong kid from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Gauthier, a goal scorer, may be ready to push for a Canes roster spot this season.
MacDonald, in looking back at other drafts, mentioned taking forward Jeff Skinner in 2010, adding, “He was a shoot-first, ask-questions-later player who can score. I like those guys who can score.”
Eeli Tolvanen scored 30 goals for Sioux City in the USHL last season. He’s from Finland and played well in the 2017 World Junior Championship. He’s 5-10 and 170 pounds – about the size of the Canes’ Sebastian Aho.
“He scored 30 goals in a league in which it’s tough to score 30,” MacDonald said. “He’s a sniper, a shooter. He has a high compete level.”
So does Nick Suzuki. The 5-11, 183-pound forward had 45 goals and 51 assists in 65 games for Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He’s not a flashy offensive player but he is highly effective.
“He doesn’t have blazing speed but he’s agile and quick and can find the open ice,” MacDonald said. “He had 96 points on a team with a lot of structure and discipline, and was a big, big part of their success. He’s also a high-character individual.”
But so much depends on how the draft falls. Last year, Bean, from the Calgary Hitmen, was considered the “best player available” at No. 13 in the first round. The Canes then selected Gauthier eight picks later.
Barring a trade, the Canes will be busy at the draft table in Chicago.
“We really think there are players further down the list, at 67 or 73, that can help us,” Francis said.
Potential first-round targets for Hurricanes
Michael Rasmussen, F, 6-5, 200, Tri-City, WHL
A wrist injury curtailed his season but he has the size and ability teams covet. “He can dominate physically, has a little nasty in him,” says Canes amateur scouting director Tony MacDonald.
Elias Petterson, F, 6-2, 161, Timra, Swedish league
A capable scorer and good playmaker, the Swede could use more weight and strength. MacDonald: “Not imposing physically but very creative and smart, an intriguing player.”
Eeli Tolvanen, F, 5-10, 170, Sioux City, USHL
The Finnish winger, who has played the past two seasons in the USHL, is committed to Boston College. MacDonald: “Smart, tough. Has low center of gravity, tough to check.”
Nick Suzuki, F, 5-11, 183, Owen Sound, OHL
Scored 45 goals in 65 games last season. MacDonald: “Some say he’s a little undersized but he’s very smart, very competitive. Good skater. A good shooter, hard worker.”
Lias Andersson, F, 6-0, 200, HV71, Swedish league
A solid two-way player who can play center or wing. MacDonald: “Strong his his skates, good hands, very competitive. Can move up and down the lineup.”
Legend: WHL (Western Hockey League), USHL (U.S. Hockey League), OHL (Ontario Hockey League).
Canes 2017 draft picks
First round — No. 12
Second round — 42, 52
Third round — 67, 73
Fourth round — 104
Fifth round — no pick
Sixth round — 166
Seventh round — 197
2017 NHL Entry Draft
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV: NBCSN, Sportsnet on Friday; NHL Network, Sportsnet on Saturday
