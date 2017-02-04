Echoes of past surround Krzyzewski’s return to Duke’s present – DeCock

2:18 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski returns after back surgery Pause

4:21 Duke's Jeff Capel breaks down Blue Devils victory over Notre Dame

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

0:26 Raw Video: Protest against Trump immigration policies in Raleigh

0:12 NC State defeats Louisville on a buzzer-beater