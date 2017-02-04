Grayson Allen leads late Duke surge in Coach K’s return

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life' Pause

10:59 Duke's Cutcliffe talks recruiting at signing day press conference

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

0:26 Raw Video: Protest against Trump immigration policies in Raleigh

0:12 NC State defeats Louisville on a buzzer-beater