Duke, UNC share not only first-weekend site but weight of history – DeCock

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked' Pause

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

1:23 A letter to Woody Durham: 'Thank you for the joy you brought to my life'

1:59 Rick Pitino and Roy Williams defend Greensboro after Boeheim's bashing

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:26 Syracuse's Boeheim on ACC Tournament: 'There is no value playing in Greensboro. None'

0:31 ACC Commissioner John Swofford reads his letter to Woody Durham

1:02 UNC women’s coach Jenny Levy on thrill of winning dual NCAA championships