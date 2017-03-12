Duke, after winning ACC title, lands No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week' Pause

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

0:43 Duke gets ready for the ACC Championship

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness

3:00 UNC's Pinson says Tar Heels must get better after loss to Duke

1:35 Duke football players become "big brothers" to boy in hospital

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke