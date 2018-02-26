Michigan State senior Tum Tum Nairn waves to the crowd as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 81-61.
Michigan State senior Tum Tum Nairn waves to the crowd as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 81-61. Al Goldis AP
Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 17

February 26, 2018 08:13 AM

N.C. State finally gets into my top 25 this week. It may not have played the cream of the ACC crop over the last two weeks, but four solid wins – including a road win at Syracuse – over the past two weeks makes the Wolfpack as good a candidate as anyone for a spot in the bottom of the poll. Kentucky, Butler and TCU have all had their time in the poll; might as well let someone else claim one of those spots.

Michigan State stays on top, although Virginia's case remains strong. The Spartans have won 12 straight but the Cavaliers might have had a claim if they played someone better than Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh this week.

Other than that, things are largely solidified as we head down the stretch. At this point, generally speaking, teams are what they are.

1. Michigan State (Last week: 1)

2. Virginia (2)

3. Duke (3)

4. North Carolina (5)

5. Xavier (6)

6. Villanova (4)

7. Purdue (7)

8. Kansas (8)

9. Gonzaga (9)

10. Cincinnati (12)

11. Wichita State (14)

12. Ohio State (15)

13. Auburn (10)

14. Tennessee (17)

15. Michigan (18)

16. Nevada (19)

17. Rhode Island (21)

18. St Mary's (22)

19. Clemson (16)

20. Texas Tech (11)

21. West Virginia (24)

22. Arizona (13)

23. Middle Tennessee State (25)

24. TCU (NR)

25. N.C. State (NR)

OUT Houston (20), Florida State (23)

