‘Bachelor’ recap, Week 6: As women exit, they warn Colton to be wary of those remaining

Monday night we got an unusual episode of “The Bachelor,” which actually started with the rose ceremony Colton Underwood stormed out of last week.
(That was a crazy situation and you can read about it here, but our local contestant, 2018 Miss North Carolina Caelynn Miller-Keyes summed it up pretty well at the top of Monday’s show: “He just like, wanted a minute, and he didn’t want to deal with that (expletive).”)
So we opened Week 6 by finishing up the business of Week 5 — Colton handing out roses.
Caelynn, who lives in Charlotte, got the first rose.
The two people who did not get roses are the two involved in all the bickering last week: Onyeka and Nicole. This is just.
And now we can move on to Week 6.
Good evening, Vietnam
Colton and the remaining women trek from Thailand to Vietnam, where Hannah G. got the first one-on-one date.
They had a spa date and were all over each other. It’s reminiscent of last week’s date with Cassie, when he couldn’t keep his hands off her and couldn’t stop kissing her.
Back at the house, Caelynn was talking to Cassie about Hannah G. and said she thinks there’s not much to her except for looks. It’s a bit catty, to be honest. They hope Hannah G. won’t get a rose on the date, but they can forget that.
She’s sticking around.
An epic beat-down
Demi was downright prophetic about Monday’s group date: “It wouldn’t be a group date if someone wasn’t bleeding or crying at the end of it.”
The women put on helmets and gloves to fight, and that turned out about as well as you’d think.
Demi — whose mother is in prison, I’ll remind you —said she was going to take out her frustrations at being on another group date on her opponent (turned out to be Katie) and she went for it, but ... I feel like Demi started it, but Katie finished it. Colton said seeing that side of Demi “wasn’t good.”
The big headline from the group date is that Sydney, the NBA dancer, decided she’d had enough and she left.
Kirpa’s date, Demi’s exit
Kirpa had a good date, nothing extraordinary. She got a rose and stays on the show.
As soon as Kirpa got back from the date, Demi got tarted up in her Daisy Dukes and went to Colton’s room with the intention of deflowering him.
She started off by telling him she’s falling in love with him ... but it backfired, with Colton telling her that he can’t see himself with her at the end of all this, and that after hearing that she loves him, he can’t put her through a rose ceremony.
Demi is going home! Our long national “Bachelor” nightmare is over.
She did the classy thing by telling Colton he’s not going to be happy in the end. He said “appreciate that” and walked her out.
Here’s who went home
The women were a bit nervous after the early exits by Sydney and Demi, so they all wanted time with Colton at the cocktail party.
Twist!
Chris Harrison came in to tell the women that Colton had already made up his mind and there would be no cocktail party. They jumped straight to the rose ceremony.
Caelynn got a rose, so no worries there.
Katie did not get a rose. That means Sydney, Demi and Katie left in Week 6.
Once again, Colton ended up in a huff because each of the women who left this week told him there was someone in the house who wasn’t “ready” for this.
Next week
The previews make it look like next week could be the week Colton jumps the fence and makes a run for it. This is the episode you can’t miss.
Tune in to see! “The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC.
