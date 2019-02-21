Dawes, Mipso and other favorites coming to the NC Museum of Art’s 2019 concert series

The NC Museum of Art has released its first handful of dates for the 2019 outdoor-concert season, featuring some old favorites. And so far, it goes like this:

▪ May 17 — Dawes ($27-$40)

▪ June 14 — Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham Rabbits ($27-$45)

▪ June 22 — Trampled by Turtles, Deer Tick ($26-$40)

▪ Aug. 31 — Mipso ($22-$35)

As has been the case since 2016, Frank Heath is the museum’s concert co-producer this year, booking the shows under the auspices of his Carrboro nightclub Cat’s Cradle.

Tickets go on sale for museum members at 10 a.m. on March 5. Sales to the general public begin on March 6 at 10 a.m.

Check ncartmuseum.org/summer for details.