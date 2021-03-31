Colin Firth playing Michael Peterson? HBO announces cast change for ‘Staircase’ drama.

Emily Blunt and Colin Firth share a laugh during a break in filming the movie “Arthur Newman, Golf Pro” at Nash Square on McDowell Street in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 9, 2011. Firth has been tapped to play Michael Peterson in an upcoming HBO Max adaptation of “The Staircase.” srocco@newsobserver.com

A new project bringing the story of the Michael Peterson murder case to screen in dramatic form now has a new actor in the lead role.

Academy Award-winning British actor Colin Firth will now play Peterson in the limited series adaptation of “The Staircase,” a role originally said to be played by Harrison Ford.

The series will be based primarily on the Netflix documentary series “The Staircase,” but will draw on other books and reports.

“The Staircase” tells the story of Michael Peterson’s murder trial in the death of his wife, Kathleen, who was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of the back staircase in the couple’s Durham home in December 2001.

Peterson was found guilty in 2003 but granted a new trial after SBI misconduct was revealed. He took an Alford plea in 2017 and was released. He has been living in Durham since then, and in 2019 independently published two books, “Behind the Staircase,” and “Beyond the Staircase,” which chronicle his life since Kathleen’s death, including his time in prison.

Michael Peterson photographed at his apartment in Durham, NC Saturday, April 21, 2019. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The series is being written and produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, and will premiere on HBO Max, a Warner Bros. streaming service. Campos will also direct six of the eight episodes.

When asked about the casting change, Peterson, from his home in Durham, told The News & Observer via email: “Was still holding out for Brad Pitt, but I am immensely flattered that Colin Firth is taking on the role of me. He is a better fit since Harrison Ford is older than I am and would be playing a man twenty years younger during the trial, while Colin is exactly the age I was when this tragedy began.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a press release: “It is a thrill to collaborate with Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn and Annapurna Television for the exploration of this true-life story that’s rife with dramatic revelations. With the enormously talented Colin Firth at the center of this adaptation, the story of THE STAIRCASE will continue to captivate audiences with every bizarre twist and turn.”

No release date for the series was announced.

It’s not known if the series will be filmed in North Carolina, but if so, it wouldn’t be Firth’s first work here.

In 2011, Firth and Emily Blunt spent time in Raleigh and other parts of the state filming the movie “Arthur Newman,” which released in 2012. The movie is about a man who is unhappy with his life and despised by his family, so he fakes his death and assumes a new identity in a new town.

In 2009, Firth starred in the movie “Main Street,” which was both filmed and set in Durham. It co-starred Ellen Burstyn, Orlando Bloom and Patricia Clarkson. In “Main Street,” Firth played a stranger who came to town to rent old tobacco warehouses for a sketchy new business venture.

Firth won an Oscar in 2011 for his starring role in “The King’s Speech.” He is also well known for his roles in “Pride & Prejudice,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Love Actually” and “Mama Mia.”