Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 219,000

At least 219,754 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,637 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,258 new COVID-19 cases, up from 610 the day before. Monday’s new cases included unreported numbers from Sunday, when health officials said not all of the data could be processed because of a technical error.

Sunday’s single-day case total had been the lowest since mid-August.

Three deaths were also added to the total on Monday.

About 6.4% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday, the most recent day that data are available. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

At least 971 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, up from 907 the day before.

Tillis free of COVID-19 symptoms

Sen. Thom Tillis is free of coronavirus symptoms after announcing Friday he tested positive for the virus.

He will continue to quarantine at home in Huntersville, The News & Observer reported.

“Senator Tillis feels great and has regained his sense of taste and smell,” the statement read. “He is no longer exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate. Senator Tillis and his wife Susan remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians.”

Tillis announced Friday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for two weeks. He said Saturday night he had mild symptoms but no fever. None of his campaign staff or his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the days before receiving the positive result, Tillis debated Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, attended meet and greets and round tables in North Carolina and met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and voted on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C.

His positive test came after news broke that President Donald Trump has COVID-19.

Cunningham, however, has tested negative for the coronavirus, his campaign announced Saturday. He was expected to be tested again Monday, according to The N&O.

Betsy DeVos visits Raleigh





U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos promoted school choice during the coronavirus pandemic on a visit to Raleigh Monday.

The visit comes as President Donald Trump and other members of the White House cope with a COVID-19 outbreak.

DeVos spoke at a round table discussion hosted by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina. She spoke about expanding programs that use taxpayer funds to pay tuition for families at private schools, pointing to the “challenges that families across the nation have faced since the coronavirus pandemic caused public schools to switch from in-person instruction to online learning,” The News & Observer reported.

The secretary was tested Friday after Trump’s diagnosis was made public, and the results were negative, her spokesperson said. Attendees at the event Monday wore masks and were properly socially distanced, according to the N&O.

Some movie theaters to close after reopening in NC

Days after movie theaters were allowed to reopen in North Carolina, one chain is temporarily closing its cinemas nationwide.

Regal, which said last week that it was reopening 13 locations across the state, is shutting down all its facilities on Thursday.

“Parent company Cineworld said the closings are due to studios being reluctant to release new films and because major U.S. markets like New York remain closed without a reopening timeline,” The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

The closures come after the state entered Phase 3 of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on Friday. Movie theaters and other entertainment venues were allowed to operate for the first time since March, with limited capacity.

Positive test shuts down Wake Forest fire station

A fire station in Wake Forest is temporarily closed after a firefighter working there tested positive for COVID-19, the town announced Saturday.

Fire Station #2 is being cleaned and sanitized and everyone working there has been sent home to self-isolate, according to the town, The News & Observer reported Sunday. The fire department is also contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus.

The case will not disrupt fire services in the town, officials say.

Wake Forest is about 17 miles from Raleigh.

In August, nearby Clayton Fire Department also saw a COVID-19 outbreak. Seventeen firefighters tested positive, and the outbreak led to two deaths.