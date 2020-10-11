Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 229,000

At least 229,752 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,765 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,321 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,034 the day before.

Eighteen deaths were added to the total on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 5.2% of tests were reported positive on Saturday. That’s lower than the 8% of positive test results reported last weekend but higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,034 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, down from 1,065 the day before.

School system moves to remote learning

Stanly County Schools has temporarily moved students to remote learning due to increased spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The school board voted 5-to-1 to hold remote classes for two weeks during an emergency meeting Saturday, saying the health department recommended the switch to help curb the spread of the virus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Due to increased community spread of COVID-19 and despite the efforts undertaken by the school system thus far, we have a coordinated recommendation from the Stanly County Health Department and Stanly County Schools’ administrative team to go full remote for a two-week period,” the motion said.

North Carolina public schools were allowed to reopen for the academic year with limited capacity and other restrictions, and Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to reopen their elementary schools for full-time in-person learning starting Oct. 5.

Charlotte high school shuts down football

Providence Day School is pausing football activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The test came back positive on Friday after the player started showing symptoms last week. The school has been contact tracing to see if others may have been exposed.

The school is scheduled to play Charlotte Christian on Friday.

“Right now, we are pausing on all football activities until further notice,” athletic director Nancy Beatty told the Charlotte Observer.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced major changes to high school football schedules across the country.

North Carolina has moved public high school football to 2021. The N.C. High School Athletic Association teams will begin football practice Feb. 8.

Restaurants find sweet spot for outdoor dining

Restaurants forced to shut down during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic — many of which didn’t reopen when the state eased restrictions — are now “finding themselves with a seasonal sweet spot,” The News & Observer reported.

With the weather cooler, some are opting to reopen with outdoor-only dining after months of exclusively serving takeout.

“It definitely feels like this is our shot,” Cheetie Kumar, who owns Garland restaurant in downtown Raleigh, told The N&O. “This is a big bridge for us. We don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s tension mounting with the election, the weather’s changing.”

Lee-Ann Jaykus, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor at N.C. State who’s been working with the food industry on COVID-19 transmission, said eating outside is the less risky option “because the air flow disperses the virus and the UV light makes it less infectious,” The N&O reported.

But the impending winter brings a new set of challenges. Some restaurants say they’ll keep investing in outdoor seating and bring in heaters to make it more comfortable.

Health director says early voting safe in Charlotte

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said early voting in the Charlotte area is safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

All early voting sites are designed for social distancing and a “significant amount” of personal protective equipment will be distributed to poll workers and voters without face coverings, Harris said during a news conference Friday.

“Everyone is being encouraged to wear a mask and to socially distance,” Harris said Friday. “At this point in time, we’re comfortable with the work that the (Mecklenburg County) Board of Elections is doing around these sites.”

There will be 33 sites in Charlotte for early voting from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, The Observer reported. (Wake County will have 20 early voting sites and Durham County, 14. To find early voting sites, visit the State Board of Elections website, www.ncsbe.gov, and click on “Vote Early in Person.”)

While Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 ambassadors are currently scheduled to inspect the early voting sites, hand sanitizer and Q-tips will be on hand, surfaces will be regularly cleaned and barriers will stand between poll workers and voters at check-in tables.

The county’s COVID-19 metrics have remained stable in recent days, with an average of 86 individuals hospitalized over the last week and an average positive test rate of 4.9%.