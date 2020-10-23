NC sets record again for one-day increase of COVID-19 cases

North Carolina set a record — again — of new reported cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 2,716 cases across the state, bringing the total to 255,708 statewide.

The state has seen a new surge in cases in the last week, reflecting spikes seen across the country, and regularly tops 2,000 cases in one day.

The state hasn’t experienced increases that large since peak periods of infection over the summer. The seven-day average of new cases has been above 2,000 seven of the past eight days.

North Carolna’s Phase 3 of the Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan was set to expire Friday, but he extended Phase 3 restrictions until at least Nov. 13.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The coronavirus has claimed 4,114 lives. The state surpassed the 4,000 death toll on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations fell slightly Friday, after a steady rise in recent weeks. With 97% of hospitals reporting statewide, hospitalizations stood at 1,181 statewide, down 21 from Wednesday.

At the state’s peak hospitalization on July 28, there were 1,236 coronavirus patients were reportedly hospitalized.

The rate of positive COVID-19 test results remains high, at 7.3% Friday. It has remained above 7% since Sunday. State health officials have long considered 5% their target.

Counties asked to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This week, the N.C. health department wrote 36 counties, including Wake, asking them to better enforce COVID-19 restrictions such as mass gatherings and mask wearing.

The counties that received the letter have reported spikes of more than 300 cases in the last two weeks, The News & Observer reported. Wake had 20,165 cases as of Thursday — an increase of more than 1,000 cases since Oct. 8.

However, neither Raleigh or Wake County have announced additional restrictions.

Under Phase 3, bars can open outdoors at 30% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and movie theaters and other entertainment and conference venues to operate at 30% capacity. The 11 p.m. ban on alcohol sales in bars, restaurants and breweries will continue until at least Nov. 13.

COVID-19 testing at UNC

UNC-Chapel Hill announced Friday that it will give students the option to take in-person classes and live in single dorm rooms when they return for the spring semester, The News & Observer reported.

All students and faculty will be tested for COVID-19 upon returning to campus and will be required to receive regular testing throughout the semester.

The start of the new semester has been delayed with spring break eliminated. Residence halls will be at reduced capacity, and there will be additional quarantine and isolation spaces.

Wake schools reopening Monday

Thousands of Wake County elementary school students are returning to the classroom Monday. The group will include PreK-3 students and K-12 students in special-education regional programs.

The county’s 160,000 students have been taking online classes only since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to in-person classes will be phased in slowly, and many elementary schools will only have around 50 students on campus Monday. That number will rise over the next three weeks with daily in-person classes starting Nov. 16.

Students will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked daily.

High school students will continue in online-only classes through January.