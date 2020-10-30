Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

New cases reach record high

At least 269,021 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,283 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,885 new COVID-19 cases — up from 2,253 the day before and the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. Thursday’s case count surpassed the previous record of 2,716 on Oct. 23.

Thirty-eight deaths were reported Thursday.

About 6.4% of tests were reported positive on Tuesday, the latest day for which data were available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,181 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 1,175 the day before. Wednesday’s preliminary hospitalization total had been listed as 1,193.

Mecklenburg weighs easing order against church with outbreak

Officials are considering altering the first and only COVID-19 abatement order Mecklenburg County has issued against a Charlotte church, according to emails obtained by The Charlotte Observer.

The order shut down gatherings at United House of Prayer for All People buildings, which has been linked to more than 140 coronavirus cases and at least five deaths.

But Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told officials in an email late Wednesday they are considering easing the restrictions if the church agrees to cooperate, saying a legal team representing the church has been in touch.

“UHOP holds services seven days per week and they believe that the order is an overreach,” Diorio wrote to county commissioners.

Modifications to the abatement order would be contingent on the church allowing public health staff to make site visits and encouraging its members to comply with safety guidelines as well as cooperate with case investigators, the Observer reported.

Two attendees at Trump rally test positive

The Gaston County Health Department on Thursday confirmed two people who attended President Donald Trump’s rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Oct. 21 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said “the cases are believed to be independent from one another, and not an indication of spread at the rally,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

Gaston County said it made the announcement public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to alert them directly.” Officials are trying to conduct contact tracing for the two infected people.

About 1,500 people attended Trump’s rally, many of whom wore masks to enter but took them off once inside, according to The Observer.

COVID-19 case possibly tied to Dan Forest event

A person who may have attended Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s campaign rally in Burnsville on Oct. 15 has tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. Forest is running for governor.

Officials did not identify the political event the person attended, but Forest’s rally was held the same day the health department said the person attended a rally, The News & Observer reported.

The state health department releases information in a weekly report about the general location of coronavirus outbreaks and clusters, including rallies under the heading “community event.”

Forest’s campaign spokesperson said they hoped the person infected has a speedy recovery but objected to the release of the contact tracing information.

“We have had no communication from DHHS on this and only learned of it from what they leaked to the media,” spokesperson Andrew Dunn said. “Dr. Mandy Cohen has repeatedly stated that all tracing and tracking is confidential and pandemics are not political, but I guess that does not apply to us six days before an election.”

NC company that does COVID-19 testing to add jobs

A North Carolina-based firm that offers testing for the coronavirus is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Durham.

BioAgilytix is poised to add 878 jobs from 2023 to 2027, the N.C. Department of Commerce said Thursday. The company’s plans also include investing $61 million in a facility expansion.

The firm, which already has 350 North Carolina workers, gets $18.9 million in state incentives if it reaches employment goals, The News & Observer reported.

Second COVID-19 cluster hits UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte reported a second coronavirus cluster on Thursday among five students who live off campus together.

The university returned to in-person classes Oct. 1 after starting the school year virtually on Sept. 7, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Officials quarantined residents of an undisclosed dorm for the second time this semester on Oct. 28 after traces of the novel coronavirus were found in the building’s wastewater. Another residence hall was quarantined after something similar happened during the first week of in-person learning.

UNC Charlotte has reported a total of 485 COVID-19 cases among employees and students as of Oct. 29. At least 59 of those are active on campus.

An updated list of schools in Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area where coronavirus cases have been reported can be found here.

Wake County schools report cases

A coronavirus case has been reported at another Wake County school.

Forest Pines Drive Elementary School in Raleigh announced its first case two days after returning to in-person classes on Monday. Principal Michelle Bell said someone tested positive for COVID-19 after being on campus Tuesday.

The news came as coronavirus infections were reported at three Wake County high schools.

“Fuquay-Varina High School, Heritage High School in Wake Forest, and Panther Creek High School in Cary” each had one COVID-19 case, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The infections are tied to the athletic programs, though the schools didn’t reveal whether the cases were among students. The campuses say they are working with Wake County health officials and that those who may have come into contact with the infected people will be notified.