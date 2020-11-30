Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record

At least 361,778 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,240 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 3,820 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,444 reported the day before and the seventh-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers highlight a surge of new cases in November. The state averaged fewer than 2,000 new cases a day in October.

Twenty-one additional deaths were also reported Sunday.

At least 1,885 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday — surpassing the previous record of 1,840 reported the day before.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the way states count COVID-19 hospitalizations, which contributed to an increase in the state’s numbers by more than 10% on Nov. 13, The News & Observer reported. Daily hospitalizations have continued to rise since then.

About 8.6% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Rural counties see more cases per capita

North Carolina’s rural counties continue to see more daily COVID-19 cases per capita.

Nineteen counties have averaged 61 or more daily cases per 10,000 residents over the last two weeks, The News & Observer reported Saturday. Forsyth in the Triad is the county among them that includes one of the state’s largest cities.

Avery County in the mountains and Columbus County in the southeast saw the highest per capita case counts over the past two weeks, each with more than 100 cases per 10,000 residents each day.

Meanwhile, Wake averaged 34, Durham averaged 33, Orange 27 and Mecklenburg 40.

Charlotte strip club loses permits

A south Charlotte strip club had its permits to serve alcohol suspended Friday after police witnessed huge crowds, lap dancing and no mask wearing at the popular venue, records show.

At least 200 patrons were packed inside Club Onyx when a state investigator entered the business early on Nov. 1, according to the state order suspending its permits, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Grossly exceeded capacity limitations,” Special Agent Kelly Kearns wrote in the order.

The night before, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detective Chad Denton cited club general manager Daniel Newell for operating the club in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders, according to the commission’s order pulling the club’s permits.

Newell told the investigators he considered the club exempt from Cooper’s orders because it serves food.