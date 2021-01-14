Older than 65? Here’s how you can get the COVID vaccine in Durham.

Durham County will begin vaccinating people older than 65 on Tuesday, and appointments can be made starting Friday, the county health department said.

The announcement follows new N.C. Department of Health and Human Services distribution guidelines released Thursday, which expands eligibility to all people over the age of 65 — placing them now ahead of essential and frontline workers.

Eligible Durham residents will be able to make appointments by phone beginning at 12 noon Friday, though demand is expected to outpace supply.

People can call 919-560-HELP, or 919-560-4357, to make an appointment. The phone line will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county also announced that Southern High School will be a vaccination site, starting Jan. 19, Monday through Friday — news that comes as the DHHS moves to provide large-scale vaccine events in an attempt to distribute supply more rapidly.

The health department also is adding Saturday appointments at the Durham County Department of Public Health.

“We are excited to begin this next phase of vaccinations in order to help protect even more of our community,” Health Director Rod Jenkins said in a statement. “However, we do expect a significant number of calls when the line is open, so we ask that callers remain patient as they try to schedule their appointments. It may be difficult to get through at first, but please keep trying. We will provide vaccines to all as soon as possible.”

Durham is the last of the Triangle counties to announce its plan for expanding vaccine distribution for this age group — after both Wake and Orange.

Wake said it will begin taking appointments Tuesday but has not announced a phone number yet.