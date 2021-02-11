COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC adds over 100 new deaths

At least 805,898 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,046 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 3,833 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,786 the day before.

At least 135 additional deaths were added to the total Wednesday. Deaths don’t occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 2,291 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 2,377 day before. Tuesday was the first time the state reported an increase in statewide hospitalizations since Jan. 29.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

New data show disparities with vaccines

The rate at which Black and Hispanic residents are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shows a disparity across North Carolina, new data show.

The groups are underrepresented among the people getting vaccinated so far, according to an analysis published Thursday by The Charlotte Observer.

Experts have said some causes could be a lack of transportation, hesitancy about getting vaccines and a potentially higher rate of white people among those now eligible to get doses.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said 18% of people vaccinated in North Carolina last week were Black, an increase from 11% three weeks earlier.

“This is an improvement, but there is more work to be done when North Carolina’s population is 22% Black,” Cooper said. “We’re working to address those inequities. We can start by making sure every community has access to these vaccines.”

Teachers will be eligible for vaccine this month

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that teachers, childcare center employees and school support staff will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 24.

Other frontline workers under Group 3 can receive the vaccine on March 10, Cooper said. Frontline workers are everyone who physically has to go to work , including first responders, farm workers, restaurant employees and grocery store workers.

“Essential workers are just that, essential,” Cooper said. “They have worked throughout this pandemic and we know that educators can continue to work safely even before the vaccine is administered, as long as schools follow health guidance.”

Health officials have said the vaccine supply in North Carolina is low. About 1.1 million people statewide have received the first dose of the vaccine, The News & Observer reported, while close to 370,000 people have received both doses.

In Charlotte, Novant Health started working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to administer the vaccine to teachers who were already eligible — those 65 and older, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Cooper signs COVID relief bill

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday signed a COVID-19 relief bill with money that goes toward distributing vaccines and reopening schools for in-person classes.

The bill also extends the deadline until May 31 for parents to submit applications for $335 Extra Credit grant checks, The News & Observer reported.

In all, the bill calls for spending $2.24 billion in federal funds.

“This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement.

UNC wants to better enforce COVID rules

Officials from the town of Chapel Hill and UNC-Chapel Hill met Wednesday to discuss compliance with coronavirus rules after about 1,000 students rushed Franklin Street following the UNC-Duke men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said they are discussing options for UNC’s home game against Duke on March 6 and the ACC Tournament, The News & Observer reported. Officials are also drafting an agreement to enforce community standards off campus, including at fraternity and sorority houses.

UNC is currently reviewing about 300 complaints from Saturday night, though Hemminger noted most students will get a warning for a first offense.

Danny Bowen, a UNC senior and student government chief of staff, said students’ actions after the game damages the university’s relationship with the town.

“I think there was a lot of anger among students, like why wouldn’t administrators see this coming, why wouldn’t we be more prepared for this,” Bowen said. “But at the same time, would you put up more physical barriers, increase the messaging? … It’s hard to say what exactly could have prevented the gathering.”

Wake high school students prepare to return

High school students in Wake County will return for in-person instruction next week for the first time since March, but teachers and administrators have warned it won’t look the same.

Under the district’s return plan, PreK-3 and K-12 special education students will have daily in-person instruction. Grades four through 12 will rotate one week of in-person classes with two weeks of online learning, The News & Observer reported. About 52% of the district’s students will have in-person classes while the rest attend the Virtual Academy.

While high school students are on campus, they’ll be required to wear masks and are discouraged from making contact with others.

They won’t be allowed to leave for lunch and will have socially distanced lunch periods where they can’t talk or socialize with classmates, according to The N&O.

Triangle hospitals urge workers to get vaccinated

Hospitals in the Raleigh area are trying to convince health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines as about one-fourth of their employees haven’t gotten shots.

While the state said it doesn’t know how many of the 452,000 eligible medical workers were vaccinated, Triangle hospitals say at least 70% of people working on the front lines have started receiving doses.

As medical centers urge eligible workers to get vaccinated, more people are reaching out to make appointments, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

“Initially, we did have a lot of hesitancy,” said Amanda Edwards of WakeMed. “People said, ‘Well, I’ll let others go first.’ Now those folks are coming to us saying that they’re ready to receive their vaccination.”

NC restaurant industry asks for new relief

An industry hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic is pushing state leaders to provide new relief.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is asking elected officials for a $300 million stimulus that would go to struggling hotels, bars and restaurants.

“At the close of 2020, we began to look at and analyze the effects of COVID on our industry, and what we found was staggering,” said Lynn Minges, president of the association. “What became clear, our industry suffered significantly in the pandemic and the relief hasn’t been coming.”

Some of the other proposals include waiving Alcoholic Beverage Control permits and exempting personal protective equipment from sales taxes, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.