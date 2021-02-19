COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 833,000

At least 833,423 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,766 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 3,916 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,167 reported the day before.

Ninety-six deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,892 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,954 the day before. It’s the first time the figure has been below 1,900 since since Nov. 29.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 6.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million first doses and 730,000 second doses have arrived in North Carolina. About 1.1 million first doses and 513,000 second doses have been administered.

Durham students to return to in-person learning

Durham Public Schools will welcome students back into classrooms next month, reversing plans that had called for remote learning for the rest of the academic year.

Board members voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, which was discussed after a bill that would require school districts to offer face-to-face instruction passed the General Assembly.

The plan calls for elementary school students to start coming back to campuses on March 15. Students who have special needs or are in other grade levels are scheduled to come back in the days that follow.

Governor says school reopening bill needs work

Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants to talk to lawmakers again before signing off on a bill that would require the state’s K-12 public school districts to offer in-person learning.

Cooper said the legislation should comply with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines and allow for local leaders to respond to emergencies, The News & Observer reported.

“The bill that legislators just passed fails on both of these fronts,” he said. “It is critical for teachers and students that we get this right.”

Republican lawmakers who pushed for the bill cited the impact of remote learning on students’ mental health and the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under a revised version of the bill, school districts will have to include plans for alternative work assignments for teachers at high risk for COVID-19.

The state House and Senate passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto, which requires a super majority. Both chambers had enough Democrats vote in favor of the bill to allow for a super majority.

Lawmakers want parents to watch high school sports

Three Republican state senators have filed a bill that would increase limits on the number of people allowed to attend high school sporting events held outside.

Senate Bill 116 would permit 40% capacity at sporting facilities, The News & Observer reported. Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s current restrictions, only 100 people can attend outdoor sporting events. Senators said the bill would allow more family members to watch games in person.

Union County mother Meagen O’Connell, whose son and daughter play sports at Weddington High School, pushed for the legislation earlier in February, starting a petition that now has nearly 40,000 signatures..

“I’m so happy and hopeful for families in North Carolina that our voices are being heard,” O’Connell said. “We’re not stopping until it passes, but I’m really proud to stand among so many families across the state. It’s been a total team effort and it’s been pretty awesome to see when everybody has one common theme, and that’s the love of their kids.”

Some vaccine appointments canceled in Charlotte area

Shipping delays and weather conditions led officials in the Charlotte area to postpone some appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The affected appointments had been scheduled for Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum, according to Mecklenburg County leaders. Slots on Friday and Saturday aren’t impacted, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to North Carolina could be delayed as ice storms strike a large part of the country.

The warning was sent Tuesday, according to an email from the state Department of Health and Human Services.