COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 950,000

At least 950,566 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,437 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,380 the day before.

Nineteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Just over 31% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data shows.

Hospitalizations reach highest point in over a month

At least 1,170 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, the highest daily reported total since March 6.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased by nearly 200 since the start of April, The News & Observer reported.

Health experts have long used the number of daily hospitalizations as an overall indicator of COVID-19 spread.

Charlotte mass vaccination site to close

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte will wrap up its operations within the next few weeks.

The clinic is offering walk-in appointments for vaccine doses until May 22, said Gibbie Harris, public health director for Mecklenburg County. People can also book the last vaccine slots online at starmed.care or by phone at 980-314-9400.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is slowing in the region, and that could be partly due to a lack of urgency among younger people, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“We’re looking at taking vaccines where it’s easy and accessible,” Harris said. “We’re looking at all options at this point.”

Wake to open registration for Virtual Academy

Applications for the Wake County schools’ Virtual Academy open Thursday for families who want their children to attend online classes next school year.

The district’s school board voted Tuesday to approve the final program, which was first offered as an option for families who didn’t feel comfortable with students going to in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We eagerly await the time when we can see all of our students in-person each and every day,” said Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics for Wake. “We do recognize however that some families may not be comfortable with in-person instruction as we begin the ‘21-22 school year.”

Registration is open online at wcpss.net/VirtualAcademy from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. May 2. After that time frame, families can ask for a spot but may have their requests rejected.

Advocacy group wants Durham to change eviction process

Durham Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods, or CAN, is asking the Durham Housing Authority to give tenants 90 days to pay their rent after its due — more than three times the current time allotted.

DHA is operating under a nationwide eviction moratorium because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the moratorium is expected to expire at the end of June, The News & Observer reported.

CAN says the extension would give tenants and DHA more time to come to a resolution before eviction. Eviction filings remain on a person’s rental history for seven years even when there is no official judgment in the case.

“Any filing of an eviction case creates a mark that can haunt them for years,” said Kathryn Sabbeth, a law professor at UNC whose students work with tenants in eviction cases.

Walk-in vaccine appointments open in Charlotte area

Two more Charlotte area providers will start allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments as demand for the shots slows.

Mecklenburg County Public Health and Novant Health on Tuesday said they are accepting walk-ins at their vaccination clinics, joining other sites in the region.

The announcements represent a shift from earlier this month, when appointment slots filled up quickly and only certain groups were eligible to get their shots. As of Monday, data shows that one-third of people who live in Mecklenburg County have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Though supply for the vaccine isn’t as limited, slowing demand for the shots is “super concerning,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health.

“We don’t want to plateau at 35, 40, 45% of individuals vaccinated,” Priest said.

Wake to offer vaccination clinics in public parks

Wake County Public Health plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines in some public parks to help expand availability.

The shots are being offered this week at Wendell Community Park. Green Road Park in Raleigh and Ting Park in Holly Springs also will be part of the rotation within the next three months, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“Our hope is that from the Wake County vaccine program standpoint, we do what we need to do to make vaccine available to anybody who wants it,” said Ryan Jury, vaccination branch manager for Wake County.

The county, which is home to Raleigh, is also getting rid of its COVID-19 vaccination wait list and hopes to offer walk-up appointments. It also has plans to administer vaccines from human services facilities starting later this month, officials said.

“As we open these regional centers, we’ll be able to tap into communities and populations that have been waiting for the vaccine to be closer,” Jury said.