Orange County to require masks in public spaces, businesses, as NC COVID cases surge

Orange County will require everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask inside public spaces, including businesses, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The county updated its emergency declaration Tuesday in response to rising COVID-19 cases. It applies throughout the county, including in the towns of Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, and has been extended indefinitely.

Masks have been required for visitors and employees in public buildings across the county since last year, and many local businesses, including Weaver Street Market, started requiring customers to wear masks indoors last week.

Some businesses also are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination before being served indoors.

The Triangle area, including Orange County, was elevated last week to a “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 category under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, with experts urging vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

On Monday, Orange County reported 230 confirmed cases for every 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, data showed. Over 155 of those were reported in the past week, and more than 60% were reported among those ages 18 to 49.

Orange County health officials, UNC and Chapel Hill officials will be watching those numbers closely as more UNC students return to campus for the fall semester. COVID outbreaks on campus last year forced the university to move classes online.

Hospital cases rising, masking required

Orange County’s new mask rule follows the city of Durham and Durham County requiring masks inside public spaces and businesses effective Monday night. Their rule applies to anyone 5 years old and up.

The town of Boone in Watauga County also is scheduled to implement a state of emergency Tuesday evening that requires everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In Wake County, masks are currently required for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all county and City of Raleigh buildings.

Health experts say the highly contagious delta variant is driving the surge, and most new cases are being reported among the unvaccinated. The CDC reports that while breakthrough infections have been reported among those who are fully vaccinated, the infection period appears to be shorter.

UNC Health reported Sunday that nearly 260 people had been hospitalized with COVID, including about 65 ICU patients, spokesman Alan Wolf said in an email.

That number is “up significantly” from the roughly 50 patients who were being treated in late June, Wolf said, but the UNC Health system still has beds available. Most of the patients are adults, he noted.

Medical staff continue to adjust operations to meet the need, he said.

“Our clinical teams are managing this challenging surge, partly because we have learned so much about treating these patients,” Wolf said. “However, we are concerned about the increase and continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated. Vaccines are the best tool for avoiding serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

Orange County vaccination clinics

Orange County is offering two, free, walk-in vaccination clinics in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, in addition to a number of pop-up clinics throughout August. No identification or insurance is required.

▪ Whitted Human Services Center: 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. Offering vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 877-505-6723 to schedule an appointment.

▪ Southern Human Services Center: 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Offering vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 919-913-8088 to schedule an appointment.

The following pop-up events are scheduled over the next two weeks:

▪ Gateway Apartments: 400 Lakeside Drive, Hillsborough. Vaccinations from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

▪ Farmer’s Market Pavilion: 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 11.

▪ Cedar Ridge High School: 1125 New Grady Brown School Road, Hillsborough. Vaccinations from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

▪ Smith Middle School: 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill. Vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

More information about the vaccine and available clinics can be found below or online at orangecountync.gov/2617/Vaccine.

