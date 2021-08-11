COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 hospitalizations reported

At least 1,089,923 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,768 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,985 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,863 on Monday. The state said its count from earlier this week included cases from June 30 to July 31 that had never before been reported.

Nine coronavirus-related deaths were added on Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,179 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the highest single-day total since mid-February. The patient count has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients, The News & Observer reported.

As of Sunday, the latest date available, 14% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 62% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Charlotte mayor issues statement about mask mandate comments

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte, on Tuesday said she’s not able to issue a face mask mandate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We should be wearing our masks,” Lyles said. “That’s what I believe, but there are also people that don’t believe that and they may not support it. My family, we all wear masks. ... And what I want for my family, I want for the people in Charlotte.”

Though Lyles said she doesn’t have the power to require masks in Charlotte, mayors can implement coronavirus-related restrictions through emergency orders, according to the UNC School of Government.

Lyles later said she wanted to clarify her comments but didn’t say what she can do as mayor. In a statement, she said she hadn’t received a recommendation to implement a mask mandate.

Across Mecklenburg County, hospitalizations are on the rise and almost half of residents aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Orange County to join Durham in requiring masks indoors

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Orange County is mandating masks indoors as the coronavirus continues to spread in the Triangle.

The rules for everyone older than 2 are set to go in effect after Durham on Monday started requiring face masks in public buildings

Durham city and county leaders made the change as the area declared a state of emergency. Everyone ages 5 and up must wear face masks in Durham’s public spaces, though there some exemptions, including for people with “medical and behavioral conditions or disabilities,” The News & Observer reported.

In the last two weeks, Durham County added 209 cases per 100,000 residents. During the same time period, Wake reported 370 new infections per 100,000 people, and Orange reported 171.

Community transmission of COVID-19 in much of North Carolina, including the Triangle, is considered “substantial” or “high,” data show.

Speed of COVID surge faster than in winter, experts say

Daily new coronavirus case counts in North Carolina are increasing faster than they did over the winter, experts said.

“What we’re seeing right now is an amplification in the spread of the increase in the number of [COVID-19 cases], and that’s worrisome to me,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, infectious disease epidemiologist at the nonprofit RTI International.

Between June and October 2020, North Carolina mostly reported 1,000 to 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. It exceeded 3,000 cases on Nov. 11 and 4,000 cases on Nov. 19, The News & Observer reported.

But more recently, the state on June 30 reported just 208 coronavirus cases. Then, the count hit more than 4,000 on Aug. 5, data show.

“This rise in cases is faster than what we have seen with past increases,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department for Health and Human Services, said July 29. “This is because the COVID-19 virus is now much, much more contagious than it was earlier.”

But MacDonald said when this surge peaks, it won’t be as bad as the winter one. This time around, more North Carolina residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

More infections reported among NC college students, kids

With the start of the school year on the horizon, North Carolina is seeing more younger COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The state also reports a rise in cases among children and college-aged adults, mostly due to the delta variant.

“In the past six weeks, 18- to 24-year-olds have been infected at rates higher than any other age group, and children 17 or younger are seeing a surge in cases not seen since the virus’ winter peak,” The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Many schools are planning for in-person classes this fall, and experts warn younger people who don’t get vaccinated or aren’t yet eligible to get their shots could spread the virus. Currently, vaccines are only available for children 12 and older.

Demand rises for COVID tests as delta variant spreads

The demand for COVID-19 tests is up as the delta variant continues to spread across North Carolina.

Anyone who wants a test can search for locations at covid19.ncdhhs.gov. People can also reach out to their doctors, pharmacies or local health departments to ask about testing.

Tests are free and don’t require insurance. For a list of options in the Triangle, click here.

Durham concert venue requiring vaccines

A Durham event space is requiring all attendees wear face masks and show that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Motorco Music Hall said it will check vaccine cards and temperatures of customers. It also plans to make sure workers are vaccinated and masked.

The rules also are in effect for Parts & Labor, a neighboring bar and restaurant, The News & Observer reported Monday. The announcements come as businesses are evaluating their protocols amid the threat of the delta variant.