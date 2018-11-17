Man’s body found in Durham; police are investigating it as a homicide

Durham police early Saturday said they are investigating an apparent homicide in the eastern part of the city.

Officers reported finding a dead man outside in the 600 block of Dowd Street a little before 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police didn’t disclose further details about the man’s death.

No suspects have been identified, according to a statement.

Durham police investigator T. Huelsman asks that anyone with information about the death call 919-560-4440 extension 29341, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 for a potential cash reward in return for anonymous tips that lead to arrests.