Who should be Tar Heel of the Month? Send us your nominations.

Since 1997, The News & Observer has named a Tar Heel of the Year, recognizing North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the state. Honorees come from all over North Carolina and from different sectors of the community, including the arts, business, philanthropy, education and science.

In 2019, we want readers to recommend nominees as we select a Tar Heel of the Month. At the end of the year, these monthly honorees will be among those considered for the ultimate recognition — the Tar Heel of the Year.

Longtime readers will note this is a shift from our Tar Heel of the Week stories. This year, we’ll switch to Tar Heel of the Month profiles, so we can delve deeper to get to know these leaders better. Look for the monthly profiles the last Sunday of each month.

Here is how you can nominate someone:

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

▪ Fill out the nomination form below or at nando.com/tarheelidea.

▪ Email the following information to tarheel@newsobserver.com.





In your nomination:

▪ Be detailed and specific about why you are nominating this person. Describe their impact, achievement or accomplishment. Please include your contact information and the nominee’s contact information, if you can.

▪ Nominees do not have to be native North Carolinians but they must live here now.





▪ Nominees can come from any field and be any age.

▪ Only one nomination per person is necessary. Multiple nominees from the same person won’t affect the decision.

▪ Final selections will made by the N&O staff.

Once you make your submission, we’d love for you to post your choice on social media. Use the hashtag #NandOTarHeel.