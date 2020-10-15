NC Gov. Cooper will hold a COVID-19 news briefing today. Here’s how to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks as Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen looks on during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today, which will include an update from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen on the state’s progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The state was recently added back into the “red zone” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, because of increases in new COVID-19 cases. North Carolina had previously been in the “orange zone,” which is just below red.

Today’s media event will be the first since Cooper’s Wednesday night debate with Dan Forest, his opponent in the 2020 governor’s race. How the state is responding to the pandemic was a big part of the televised debate.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s news conference

Today’s news briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Today’s news conference will start at 3 p.m.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Cohen, director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

