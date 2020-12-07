Wake deputies say outdoor concert violated COVID-19 orders, cite organizer

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has charged the organizer of a Sunday concert with violating North Carolina’s COVID-19 executive order that limits the size of gatherings, according to a news release.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint at 6221 Lula Ridge Drive in Zebulon, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they found an estimated 150 to 200 people gathered for a concert.

Deputies charged Nanci Morales-Gonzales, 20, with participating in an outdoors mass gathering. Morales-Gonzales was identified as the event coordinator, according to the sheriff’s office.

Under current state executive orders, outdoor mass gatherings are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in an arena with a seating capacity of at least 10,000 people or has received a specific exemption.

Morales-Gonzales was charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor and could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.

“The charges against Morales-Gonzales (are) consistent with the agency’s enforcement of the executive order which includes responding to all calls of alleged abuses of the Executive Order and handle each call accordingly,” wrote Eric Curry, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Last week, Regina Harmon, owner of the Wendell General Store, was cited with a misdemeanor for aiding and abetting the violation of an executive order. The citation came after the N&O reported that Harmon had placed a sign in her window saying face coverings were not required inside, even though an executive order recently signed by Gov. Roy Cooper requires face coverings in all indoor public settings.