20 for 2020: These N&O stories helped explain and enlighten in a most unusual year

Whatever else you may say about 2020 — and let’s be honest, we’ve all said a lot — it was memorable.

A global pandemic. Economic hardships. Demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice. A divisive election season that never seemed to end.

All of these topics are represented among the journalism produced by News & Observer reporters and photojournalists over the past year. Stories of pain and perseverance. Of heartbreak and hope. Of community and unity.

As we transition from 2020 to what we all hope will be a better 2021, here’s a look back at 20 of our most memorable stories from a most memorable year.

Kudzu grows in the cab of a rusting truck in Clay County. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

100 counties, many different views

We went into 2020 knowing that North Carolinians would be making some crucial — and no doubt controversial — decisions. Months before the election, in which state residents would choose a president, senator and governor, we spent time talking to folks in every county from the mountains to the coast. The result was Journey Across the 100, a series that showed that opinions across the state were as varied and often as colorful as its natural beauty. https://bit.ly/2WTpTFu

Laura Miles holds her oldest living son, Dasan, 7, in the family’s Durham backyard Oct. 5, 2019. Miles first child, Kingston, was born at 23 weeks with underdeveloped lungs and died in a day. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

An alarming statistic

North Carolina has one of the worst mortality rates in the nation for infants 1 or younger, and the rate of deaths among black babies is a major part of the problem.

“It’s an atrocity and we need to address it,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said. In January, we looked at the issue and discussed possible solutions. https://bit.ly/2JrDscn

The Angus Barn’s dean of cuisine

As the Triangle has become known for its dining scene in recent years — with trendy restaurants and award-winning chefs — there’s been one constant. In February, we profiled Walter Royal of The Angus Barn, one of the area’s first celebrity chefs, who has been honing his craft and drawing crowds of satisfied diners for a quarter century. https://bit.ly/3pvh80S

Fred Winstead leaves the Nashville Diner just after 6 a.m. with his breakfast biscuit on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Nashville, N.C. The diner has closed their 76 seat dining room and has converted to a take-out only business due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Small businesses like the Nashville Diner are dependent upon their customer base to embrace take-out to keep their businesses open. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The early COVID-19 disruption

North Carolina reported its first case of coronavirus on March 3. By the middle of that month, schools and businesses had closed. We spent time with the morning regulars at the Nashville Diner, who had to pick up their biscuits to-go rather than leisurely talking over the day’s events in the dining room. Still, people were optimistic about the future, with some thinking things would be back to normal by May or so. https://bit.ly/357ObQX

Fearing death, inmate escaped

In the first month of the pandemic in North Carolina, prisons were particularly hard hit. One of the worst outbreaks in a federal prison was in Butner in Granville County. In April, a Butner inmate serving time for a drug sentence escaped from the facility. Richard R. Cephas contacted The News & Observer while in hiding.

“I signed up for a jail sentence, not a death sentence,” he said. Cephas later turned himself in. He eventually had 18 months added to his sentence. https://bit.ly/2KIviNh

Johnny Grizzard, grocery manager at the Carlie C’s IGA in Angier, N.C., works Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

24 hours in a world turned upside down

By mid-April, North Carolina residents were hunkered down under statewide stay-at-home orders. It was like nothing residents had ever experienced. To capture how changed the world had become, our journalists spent 24 hours documenting the disruptions — both big and small — of COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3mPoGty

Protest and anger in the streets

A death in Minneapolis rocked the world in May. George Floyd, a Black man, died shortly after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd complained that he couldn’t breathe. The incident was caught on video and led to days of protests nationwide, including in Raleigh.

The city’s first protest started peacefully. But things grew violent as the night went on, with vandalism and clashes between some demonstrators and police. https://bit.ly/3hrqgRq

George Floyd’s casket is removed from a hearse outside the entrance to the R.L. Douglas Cape Fear Conference Center for a public viewing and private memorial service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Raeford, N.C. where Floyd was born. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

‘He changed the world’

Though George Floyd had lived his life outside the state, he was born in North Carolina and still has ties to the state through family members. He was laid to rest in North Carolina in early June, one of several events to honor his life. People started gathering in Hoke County for hours before the hearse carrying Floyd arrived. Some of those there said they knew the world was watching.

“All eyes being on this community, it’s opened up a lot of eyes to racial injustice,” said Gracie Howard. “This has been going on too long. And George, he changed the world.” https://bit.ly/3rDexna

Photos of some of the Class of 2020 high school graduates from across the state of North Carolina.

A cherished tradition looks different

Throughout the year, the normal milestones of life still took place, though now with special attention paid to the 3 W’s. (All together now: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash your hands frequently). Even though high school graduations didn’t take place, we asked graduates from across the state to share the speeches they would have given. They retained their hope and sense of humor.

“I know our senior year may not have gone as we wished it would have,” said Hailey Linko, a senior at North Johnston High School in Kenly. “But people will definitely remember the Class of 2020.” https://bit.ly/3po6tVE

In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, left, senior research fellow and scientific lead for coronavirus vaccines and immunopathogenesis team in the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory, talks with President Donald Trump as he tours the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. Evan Vucci AP

A leader on the COVID-19 front lines

With the pandemic continuing into the summer and the search for a vaccine gaining steam, we profiled Kizzmekia Corbett, who grew up in Hillsborough and earned a Ph.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill. Corbett is a trailblazer: a young Black woman in a field made up mostly of older, white men.

In December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, hailed Corbett’s contributions in discussing how minority communities shouldn’t fear a vaccine. “Kizzy is an African American scientist who is right at the forefront of the development of the vaccine,” Fauci said. “So the first thing you might want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African American woman.” https://bit.ly/2Mh0DqT

Confederate statues come down

Discussions about racial justice and oppression continued throughout the summer, with more protests about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who had been killed in police custody. Another flashpoint centered on statues and memorials to those who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War.

In June, another night of protests in the streets of Raleigh ended with a crowd pulling down two bronze soldiers from the Confederate memorial on the state Capitol grounds. Over the next few days, remaining Confederate statues were removed at Gov. Roy Cooper’s order in the interest of public safety. https://bit.ly/2WU0f3r

Protesters rally near the former site of the NC Confederate Monument before learning the news that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed SB 168, which would have restricted death investigation records, Monday, July 6, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Middle-of-the-night legislation

In an after-midnight vote in June, state legislators passed a bill that would have kept the public from seeing death investigation records. House Bill 168 was decried by many, including lawyer Michael Grace of Forsyth County, who said, “This is bad public policy for the public and the press to not get this kind of information.” Protesters soon began demonstrating outside the governor’s mansion in Raleigh. Ultimately, Cooper vetoed the bill. https://bit.ly/38H27lB

Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin during his swearing-in ceremony to the Raleigh City Council at Raleigh Union Station on Dec. 2, 2019. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com

City Council member allegations and a resignation

After a lengthy investigation, we reported in June about accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin. Four men who accused Martin were students at N.C. State University, where Martin was a teaching assistant and a master’s degree student. Martin denied the sexual assault allegations and disputed the misconduct allegations. But he resigned his council seat the day the story was published.

“I am sorry for the harm this has caused the community,” he said. https://bit.ly/3pu4OO9

Catching up with Greg Fishel

Area residents hadn’t heard much from Greg Fishel, the popular TV meteorologist, since his abrupt departure from WRAL more than a year and a half ago. But in July, Fishel talked to us in a candid interview ahead of a move out of the area. He discussed his changing opinion on climate change, how he never wanted to dumb down weather for his audience and the “personal issues” that led to the end of his relationship with WRAL. https://bit.ly/3mZvwN0

Deborah Williams sits for a portrait with a photograph of her father Roland Pittman who died three weeks after his evacuation on a boat from a Lumberton, N.C., nursing home by first responders and the Cajun Navy during Hurricane Florence and was then transferred to a home where Williams says he did not receive adequate care, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Lumberton, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Unprepared and inadequate

Hurricanes have been a scary reality for North Carolina for years, but an investigation published in August showed that the state’s long-term-care facilities were poorly equipped to properly care for vulnerable residents in severe weather. With strong hurricanes becoming more common, staffing shortages worsening and a pandemic straining resources, officials like Lauren Zingraff were “gravely concerned.”

“We do not have in place the type of emergency preparedness, safety plans, funding and resources to adequately prevent a repeat of what we experienced” with Hurricane Florence, said Zingraff, of the group Friends of Residents in Long Term Care. https://bit.ly/2KWNh2h

Deputies and jail personnel hold John Neville in a prone restraint in his cell. Forsyth County Sheriff

Videos show details of jail death

Videos released in August showed what happened to a Greensboro man who had pleaded with Forsyth County deputies that he couldn’t breathe while in custody. John Neville’s autopsy said he died from lack of oxygen that led to a heart attack. He had been restrained on his stomach with his arms handcuffed behind him and his ankles raised to his wrists.

Five deputies and a nurse face felony involuntary manslaughter charges. The Forsyth district attorney fought against the release of the videos, but The News & Observer and other media outlets successfully petitioned the courts to do so. https://bit.ly/3rzs2V2

Carrie and John Michael Simpson, center, take socially-distanced selfies with guests after their wedding ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Youngsville. The couple decided to have their ceremony in the parking lot of The Victorian so that they could invite more guests who could watch from their cars. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Love finds a way

Pandemic or not, Carrie Grace McQuaid and John Michael Simpson were bound and determined to get married in 2020 — and to do it safely. Thus came the “parking lot wedding.” The couple scouted out wedding venues based on how many vehicles would fit in a circle to allow guests inside watch them.

On the appointed September day, the car-bound guests gathered, the rings were exchanged and the happy couple shared a dance to the country song “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.” Of course. https://bit.ly/37XqVH8

In this image taken from video, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies use pepper spray on a crowd of protesters at the courthouse in Graham, N.C. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Carli Brosseau cbrosseau@newsobserver.com

A march marred

A march to the polls on the weekend before the Nov. 3, election ended in arrests and police pepper-spraying protesters in the town of Graham in Alamance County. The “I Am Change” march featured about 200 people, including children. At one point, they held a moment of silence in the road in honor of George Floyd.

After that, Graham police and Alamance deputies asked the marchers to clear the road. They then began arresting people and using pepper spray. The police department defended its actions, saying the demonstration “reached a level of conduct that led to the rally being deemed unsafe and unlawful by unified command.”

The incident drew national attention, and many, including Gov. Roy Cooper, were critical. “This incident is unacceptable,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. https://bit.ly/3nRRinc

A television screen shows a map of projected election results in the 2020 presidential race as absentee ballots are being counted in several states, inside Gail’s Hair Gallery, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

A state divided

Long before Election Day, it was clear that there were two North Carolinas. The urban areas of the state often seem to have little in common with the rural areas. But the 2020 presidential election showed that this contrast was even sharper than previously thought.

“The Trump counties got more Trump, which are the rural counties,” said Steven Greene, an N.C. State University political science professor. “The urban counties, the blue counties, got more Biden, more Democratic.”

In the days after the vote, we visited both parts of North Carolina to show the divide — and how it’s not likely to change anytime soon. https://bit.ly/37Txx99

David McShaw, left, and Jacqueline McShaw sit for a portrait together shortly after co-pastoring a Sunday morning church service together over a Zoom video call in their home while they each continue to recover from a COVID-19 infection, for which David spent 49 days in the hospital, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Oxford, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Hope and healing

With all of the dire COVID-19 news in 2020, things could sometimes seem hopeless. But there were stories of hope to sustain us, too. One of those was about Pastor David McShaw and his wife, Jackie, who we wrote about on Thanksgiving Day.

The Oxford couple both survived bouts with COVID. David’s was particularly grueling, including an extended hospital stay and time on a ventilator. By Thanksgiving, he was recovering at home as well as keeping up the spirits of his congregation.

“No matter what we go through [God] lets us know that he is with us,” McShaw said in a virtual sermon. “And there is more healing to go around.”

It’s a good message for us all to remember as we head into 2021. There is more healing to go around.