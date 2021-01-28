Light snow spares Triangle roads, brings needed distraction

Snow falls in downtown Raleigh, N.C. early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A light snow dusted the Triangle Thursday, mostly sparing roads but providing a picturesque distraction as the pandemic drags on.

Parts of Durham reported more than an inch as the sun rose, while downtown Raleigh settled for a lighting coating over the trees and grass and only a light slush on the roads.

A winter storm warning had been issued for Person, Granville and other counties north of the Triangle. The National Weather Service reports up to 3 or 4 inches could fall nearer the Virginia border.

But ABC 11 meteorologist Dan “Big Weather” Shwenneker said precipitation will start moving past the region starting at 5 a.m. Fat flakes continued to fall in the pre-dawn hours, but they mostly vanished into puddles.

The Triangle awoke with lawns coated white and, in some cases, more ominous weather. One New Hill resident, Allie Twiford, tweeted flashes of “thundersnow.”