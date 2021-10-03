How does NC’s lookback window for child sex abuse compare to measures in other states?

READ MORE Where are the lawsuits? North Carolina has an unfortunate history with childhood sex abuse. In 2020, NC became the first Southern state to open a temporary window for child sexual abuse survivors of any age to file civil lawsuits. Is North Carolina actually tracking these lawsuits? Here’s The News & Observer’s special report. Expand All

In 2019, North Carolina legislators unanimously passed the SAFE Child Act.

The law included provisions intended to prevent child sexual abuse and to increase consequences for perpetrators and the institutions that shield them when children are harmed.

One element of the legislation was a “lookback window,” a two-year period where time-related restrictions on civil lawsuits brought by child sex abuse survivors would be lifted.

See how North Carolina’s window compares to similar measures in other states by exploring the map below.

