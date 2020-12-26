Police investigating woman found killed in south Durham, city’s 5th homicide this month

Durham police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Capstone Drive.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officers responded to an assault call at 2:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Capstone Drive just south of C.M. Herndon Park on in southern Durham. They found a woman inside a home who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police did not release the woman’s name, say how she was killed or provide any other information.

Her death makes at least 37 homicides in the Bull City this year, according to police statistics and news releases.

As of Nov. 28, there had been 32 homicides in Durham this year, according to the Police Department website. That compared with 37 homicides by the same time last year and a five year average of 34 homicides by the same time from 2014-2019.

The latest death is at least the fifth homicide this month:

▪ On Dec 19, Alexander Keith Hairston, 20, of Garner was found fatally shot on Fayetteville Street.

▪ On Dec. 14, Leondras Anthony Malone, 39, of Durham was found fatally shot inside a car on East Lawson Street.

▪ On Dec. 9, Cedric Deon Bowens, 42, of Durham was found fatally shot on Fayetteville Street.

▪ On Dec. 1, Jelani Whittington, 37, of Durham was found fatally shot inside a car on East Main Street.

Anyone with information in Saturday’s homicide is asked to call police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.